Champagne super over! England are the world champions

PUBLISHED: 19:59 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:59 14 July 2019

England players celebrate on the pitch after winning the ICC World Cup Final at Lord's, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday July 14, 2019. See PA story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. Still image use only.

PA Wire

England's cricketers wrote their names into the history books at Lord's, winning their first World Cup title in a final that will go down as one of the most dramatic ever produced in team sport.

It seemed as though nothing could separate them from New Zealand, with the sides battling to an unprecedented tie, both sides locked on 241 after 100 overs of nerve-shredding tension that cast Ben Stokes as the home side's hero of the hour.

That paved the way for a super over, a six-ball shoot-out that had only occurred 11 times in international history and never before in an ODI.

Incredibly, the teams went blow-for-blow once again, Stokes and Jos Buttler hitting 15 off Trent Boult before Jofra Archer conceded 14 off his first five deliveries.

The Barbados-born bowler, the least experienced player on either side, held his nerve as Martin Guptill forced the ball into the off-side and came back for a second that would have taken the trophy.

Enter Jason Roy, who picked up cleanly despite unimaginable pressure and hurled a flat, decisive throw towards Buttler, who scattered the stumps as Guptill scrambled.

Tied once again, England triumphed on account of boundaries scored in the original 50-over match, a technocratic decider in a contest that proved impossible to settle any other way.

