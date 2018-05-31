'I know what I'm capable and trust me that's just the start of it' - Eli Frankham on comeback win

Eli Frankham made a winning return to the ring Picture: Mark Hewlett © 2013 Mark Hewlett

Eli Frankham's boxing career is back on track after the Norfolk fighter made a winning return to the ring on Poland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 27-year-old, from Emneth, scored a unanimous points victory over Artsiom Charniakevich.

The cruiserweight was fighting in Stalowa Wola under a European licence, unable to secure a British Boxing Board of Control licence because of a recent prison sentence.

Victory on Saturday will help his case when the time comes for the British authorities to consider an application, and for now Frankham is relishing the moment, having not stepped inside the ring as a pro since June, 2013.

"Got the win tonight," Frankham wrote on social media. "I didn't just want to win I wanted to look good doing so and I hope I give you all a good show....seven-year lay-off and over seven stone weight loss or not, I know what I'm capable and trust me that's just the start of it."

Frankham was released from prison in September, 2018 and has been training in Norwich with Graham Everett and Jon Thaxton, and it was former European and British champion Thaxton who accompanied him to Poland.

"We've had a up and down weekend, more then a few hurdles, but big respect to my trainer Jon Thaxton who got me through it mentally as well as the weeks getting me ready physically," added Frankham. " Jon Thaxton has been unbelievable as always - definitely needed him here in and out the ring."

Everett is convinced Frankham has a bright future in the sport.

"I believe that when he does eventually get his British licence back he is good enough to be a champion, without a shadow of a doubt," he said. "He is a 10- or 12-round fighter, he has got that style. He is a very cool customer. Very cool, fast hands. We have all worked hard with him but you have to give him the props to get here. As I tell everybody, there is only one side of this door that you get better and that's the inside. So he has to get in here to improve. He had tremendous sparring with Iain Martell, he is always effective, lively, always good and those two have brought each other on no end."