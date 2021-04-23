How Eaton's new manager got to grips with job

Published: 6:00 AM April 23, 2021

Matthew Bacon, on the course at Eaton Golf Club where he is the new manager - Credit: Trevor Seadon

When Eaton Golf Club’s new manager arrived in January to replace long-serving Peter Johns on his retirement, he might not have expected the club to be moved into lockdown on his first day.

But Matthew Bacon hit the ground running, and immediately set about upgrading the club website and IT systems.

Then he initiated a fundamental review of course usage and membership patterns. He reports that a massive response from members during lockdown has highlighted the quality of the course, the welcoming club atmosphere and the popular social activities as being enormously appreciated, and responsible for the club’s recent introduction of a waiting list for new members. A good foundation upon which to build.

Matthew Bacon, new manager of Eaton Golf Club - Credit: Trevor Seadon

Bacon is ideally suited to his new role. An ex-England Schoolboys player and a PGA qualified pro with a first-class honours degree in golf club management, he already has 10 years’ experience of working in the golfing business at successful clubs. He retains his professional’s card and competes on the East Region PGA circuit, but he is very much looking forward to applying his wide range of managerial interests at Eaton.

Eaton’s club chairman Chris Cooper said how pleased he was to be able to appoint their new man, after an extensive selection process.

"Matthew was appointed as the stand-out candidate, ideally suited to move our highly successful club to a higher level,” he said.

“Today’s modern manager needs a wide range of skills: business acumen, a firm grasp of IT systems and social media, food hygiene standards, data protection and equality legislation. Successful managers must also be good communicators, because dealing with several hundred members with diverse views can call for an abundance of tact and diplomacy. In Matthew we have a new manager who has all that, and more.”

Asked how he felt about his new role, Bacon said: “I’m delighted to be the new general manager at Eaton. I’m excited to have a chance to help the club build upon the fantastic reputation it enjoys, and to solidify its position as one of the very best members’ clubs in the region.”

Having steered Eaton through the latest lockdown, he is already pleased to see the club getting back to something like normal times, and enjoying meeting as many members as possible.