Eastaugh returns to Plantation Park after former Norwich City man’s exit

Steve Eastaugh has returned to Norwich United Picture: Archant Matthew Usher Photography

Steve Eastaugh has returned to Norwich United as manager.

Eastaugh takes over from former Norwich City midfielder Cedric Anselin, who announced his departure from the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division club on Friday.

Eastaugh first took charge of the Planters in June 2016 after the club opted to pursue promotion to step four of the non-league pyramid for the first time.

In his first season, he oversaw an impressive ninth-placed finish.

However, the 2017-18 season was bitter-sweet with the club being relegated from the Isthmian League Division One North by one point but winning the Norfolk Senior Cup for the first time in their history, coming from behind to beat Downham Town 4-2 in the final at Carrow Road.

The club were shocked when Eastaugh decided to resign just before the start of the 2018-19 season for personal reasons.

Eastaugh’s most recent role was as manager of Diss Town, having agreed to be their new manager in February 2020 for the rest of the current season.

Club captain Andy Eastaugh will become player/assistant manager with Martin Meek taking on a role as coach, with further announcements on the management team to follow.

The new management team will start immediately.

“It’s great to be back at Plantation Park,” said the new manager. “I’m really looking forward to getting started and I’m grateful to the chairman for this opportunity.

“I’ve inherited a really talented group of players and I’d like to thank Cedric for all the obvious hard work he has put in, to give us a fantastic platform to take things forward.”