Search

Advanced search

Eastaugh returns to Plantation Park after former Norwich City man’s exit

PUBLISHED: 14:52 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 15 June 2020

Steve Eastaugh has returned to Norwich United Picture: Archant

Steve Eastaugh has returned to Norwich United Picture: Archant

Matthew Usher Photography

Steve Eastaugh has returned to Norwich United as manager.

Eastaugh takes over from former Norwich City midfielder Cedric Anselin, who announced his departure from the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division club on Friday.

Eastaugh first took charge of the Planters in June 2016 after the club opted to pursue promotion to step four of the non-league pyramid for the first time.

In his first season, he oversaw an impressive ninth-placed finish.

However, the 2017-18 season was bitter-sweet with the club being relegated from the Isthmian League Division One North by one point but winning the Norfolk Senior Cup for the first time in their history, coming from behind to beat Downham Town 4-2 in the final at Carrow Road.

The club were shocked when Eastaugh decided to resign just before the start of the 2018-19 season for personal reasons.

Eastaugh’s most recent role was as manager of Diss Town, having agreed to be their new manager in February 2020 for the rest of the current season.

Club captain Andy Eastaugh will become player/assistant manager with Martin Meek taking on a role as coach, with further announcements on the management team to follow.

The new management team will start immediately.

“It’s great to be back at Plantation Park,” said the new manager. “I’m really looking forward to getting started and I’m grateful to the chairman for this opportunity.

“I’ve inherited a really talented group of players and I’d like to thank Cedric for all the obvious hard work he has put in, to give us a fantastic platform to take things forward.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

‘It was all slimy’ - Man says KFC delivered raw chicken twice in one night

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

‘It was all slimy’ - Man says KFC delivered raw chicken twice in one night

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Eastaugh returns to Plantation Park after former Norwich City man’s exit

Steve Eastaugh has returned to Norwich United Picture: Archant

As City fans await further news, what have other players said about testing positive for Covid-19?

Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale is one of the Premier League players to speak about his experience with coronavirus Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24