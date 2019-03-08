Search

parkrun round-up: It's all White for Carl at Loch Neaton

PUBLISHED: 16:13 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 07 May 2019

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Jeremy Driscoll

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up some of the parkrun events from around the region

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy DriscollLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Carl White enjoyed his first experience of Loch Neaton parkrun as he led the 132 runners home in 18:12 on Saturday.

William Terry (Stowmarket Striders) was second in 19:52 with Mark Bunning (Wayland Hares Running Club) third, setting a new personal best of 22:18 in the process.

Rachel Terry was first female in 24:08 with Emily Barnston second in 24:47. Junior runner Lydia Kelly (City of Norwich AC) was third in 26:27.

Volunteers: Vanessa BARR, Beryl BUNNING, Harrison BUNNING, Aidan BUNNING, Mark BUNNING, Steve CURTIS, Sarah DAGLESS, Jeremy DRISCOLL, Louy HOWES, Romaine HUMPHREYS, Denise LUSHER, Lucy MELLOR, Dionne MINNS, Michael PROTHEROE, Bonnie ROBERTSON, Wendy SPAUL, Martin SPAUL, Becky WALTON, James WOOLER

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy DriscollLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Lowestoft

Stanley Collins (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was first through the finishers' funnel at Lowestoft in 17:39.

Christopher Haylock (Lowestoft Road Runners) just dipped under the 18-minute barrier in second place with a time of 17:59 whilst Samanthan Lines (Waveney Valley) was third overall and first female in 18:17. John Jervis (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third male in 18:44.

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy DriscollLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Kirsty Millard (Lonely Goat RC) was second female in 20:50 whilst Amy Vallis was third in 22:15. A total of 345 runners took part in the event.

Volunteers: Lynette CULVERWELL, Rob FAWCETT, John FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, John JERVIS, Adrian KING, Jessica MILNER, Tony MORLEY, Colin MULLEN, Helen O'BRIEN, Samuel STEVENS, Deborah SWANN

King's Lynn

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy DriscollLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) led the 280 runners home at King's Lynn in 16:50.

Newbury AC's Steve Barnes was second in 18:20 with Matthew Thrower (Renegade Runners) third in 18:29.

Lisa Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was first female in 22:33 with Georgia Sandover second in 24:03. Tracey Else (Three Counties RC) was third in 25:38.

Volunteers: Nathan ELSEGOOD, Michael ENNIS, Wendy FARQUHAR, Kevin FARQUHAR, Ben FOXWELL, Oliver FOXWELL, Terence GAMBLE, James HAMMOND, Matthew HITCHCOCK, Kevin HOWLETT, Joe KARREMAN, Linda MARSHALL, Ian MILBURN, Keith MORRIS, Stephanie PAYNE, Joseph PEMBERY, Suzanne PEMBERY, Mike PEMBERY, Fabia POLLARD, Helen REED, Stewart ROBINS, Richard ROBINSON, Isabel SCHROODER, Helen. SEWELL, Sue SMITH, Pauline SPARROW, Malcolm TUFF, Gary WALKER, Rod WOOD

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy DriscollLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Norwich

Jonny Earl (Hercules Wimbledon AC) took the first finisher's token at Norwich in 16:17.

A total of 517 runners took part with Steven Denby second in 17:25. John Hudson (Norwich Road Runners) was third in 17:33.

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy DriscollLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Claire Loates set a new personal best of 21:13 as first female with Hlly Bantock second in 21:39. Sarah Harris (Lonely Goat RC) was third in 22:42.

Volunteers: Susie ANDERSON, Phillip BAZLEY, Nigel BULLEN, Cindy BUTTS, Nick CAISTOR, Jane CATCHPOLE, Jane CLARKE, Tom DOWNS, Lucy DOWNS, Roger EGLEN, Louise EWING, John Francis FLYNN, Wendy GAMBRILL, Chris GROVES, Paul HENERY, Dharan HUNTER, Elizabeth KERR, Christopher LEE, Adrian MARTIN, Robert MCKILLOP, Nicholas MEADE, Paul MITCHELMORE, Matt NELSON, Peter SCOTT, Penny STONER, Hayley STRIVENS, Lawrence Edward WADE

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy DriscollLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy DriscollLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy DriscollLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy DriscollLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy DriscollLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy DriscollLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy DriscollLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Jeremy Driscoll

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Debbie SwannLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Debbie Swann

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Debbie SwannLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Debbie Swann

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Debbie SwannLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Debbie Swann

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Debbie SwannLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 4th May. Picture: Debbie Swann

