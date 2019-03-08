Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Dowsett equals British record in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 20:57 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:57 27 June 2019

Team Katusha-Alpecin's Alex Dowsett on his way to winning the Elite Men's race during the British Cycling National Road Championships Time Trials at Sandringham Estate Picture: PA

Team Katusha-Alpecin's Alex Dowsett on his way to winning the Elite Men's race during the British Cycling National Road Championships Time Trials at Sandringham Estate Picture: PA

PA Wire

Alex Dowsett equalled the record for victories in the British National Road Time Trial Championship by registering a sixth win in west Norfolk on Thursday.

The Team Katusha-Alpecin rider, who came third last year as 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas lifted the title, was the penultimate rider off and completed the 25.9-mile course on the Sandringham Estate in 49 minutes and 25 seconds.

You may also want to watch:

When team-mate Harry Tanfield, the final rider, crossed the line two minutes behind, Dowsett joined Stuart Dangerfield (1995 to 2005) as the only other man to claim six national titles in the discipline.

Ribble Pro Cycling's John Archibald was second with Stephen Cummings, of Team Dimension Data, finishing third.

In the women's race, over 16.6 miles, Alice Barnes made up for coming second to sister Hannah last year by topping the podium with a time of 36:27, 15 seconds better than Hayley Simmonds.

Her sister Hannah finished a further 17 seconds behind in third.

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Driven out by drunks: Chinese restaurant relocates because of “rude” behaviour

Wanfo Pavillion has relocated from Prince of Wales Road becuase of drunk customers. Inset (L-R) Wanfo Pavillion head chef B. Gao with owner Zhi Wang. Picture: Archant/Wanfo Pavillion

Blow to first McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast

Tim Adams said the town council had objections to McDonald's plans. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Emergency services called to five vehicle collision on A47

Emergency services responded to calls earlier this evening after five vehicles crashed on the A47 near Caistor Saint Edmund. Picture: Denise Bradley

Dowsett equals British record in Norfolk

Team Katusha-Alpecin's Alex Dowsett on his way to winning the Elite Men's race during the British Cycling National Road Championships Time Trials at Sandringham Estate Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists