Dowsett equals British record in Norfolk

Team Katusha-Alpecin's Alex Dowsett on his way to winning the Elite Men's race during the British Cycling National Road Championships Time Trials at Sandringham Estate Picture: PA PA Wire

Alex Dowsett equalled the record for victories in the British National Road Time Trial Championship by registering a sixth win in west Norfolk on Thursday.

The Team Katusha-Alpecin rider, who came third last year as 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas lifted the title, was the penultimate rider off and completed the 25.9-mile course on the Sandringham Estate in 49 minutes and 25 seconds.

When team-mate Harry Tanfield, the final rider, crossed the line two minutes behind, Dowsett joined Stuart Dangerfield (1995 to 2005) as the only other man to claim six national titles in the discipline.

Ribble Pro Cycling's John Archibald was second with Stephen Cummings, of Team Dimension Data, finishing third.

In the women's race, over 16.6 miles, Alice Barnes made up for coming second to sister Hannah last year by topping the podium with a time of 36:27, 15 seconds better than Hayley Simmonds.

Her sister Hannah finished a further 17 seconds behind in third.