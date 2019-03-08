Search

Hurren in top form as Wrentham rider takes victory in time trial

PUBLISHED: 06:25 09 October 2019

Hunstanton rider Sarah Senderski was second at the Norwich Amateur BC time trial. Picture: Fergus Muir

Hunstanton rider Sarah Senderski was second at the Norwich Amateur BC time trial. Picture: Fergus Muir

Denise Hurren was the clear woman's winner in the Norwich Amateur Bicycle Club's 10 mile time trial on the popular Wortwell-Bungay course.

Denise Hurren won the Norwich Amateur ABC time trial. Picture: Fergus MuirDenise Hurren won the Norwich Amateur ABC time trial. Picture: Fergus Muir

Hurren a former runner from Wrentham, near Southwold, finished in 23:42, well over a minute clear of Hunstanton rider Sarah Senderski (24:45). However, third place was tight - Hurren's VeloVelocity team-mate Jen Smart was 12 seconds ahead of Great Yarmouth CC's Jan Smith with two miles to go, but Smith reduced that gap to just two at the finish which Smart reached in 25:34, Smith in 25:36.

Forty minutes later Paul Jay made it a VeloVelocity double when he put in the fastest time of all, 20:57, to score his first open win for several years. Martin Reynolds (Cambridge CC, 21:26) was his nearest challenger, ahead of a number of visiting riders.

Top Norfolk finisher was the promoting club's Oli Cozens who finished in 22:35, a nice touch for the Norwich ABC who will be celebrating their 140th year at their Anniversary Dinner on November 22.

It was too wet the next morning for the NABC 25 to be safely run, but the Eastern League cyclo-cross round high up in the Chilterns near Hitchin, though wet under wheel, was dry overhead and eventually sunny.

That sun shone on a welcome return for Norwich Junior Angus Toms who took second overall in a hotly contested race for Senior and Junior riders.

It was his first race since crashing in the Fakenham Criteriums at Easter, Toms was part of a leading three-man group. In last-lap showdown he made the first move but former MTB pro Ross Tricker and last season's champion Cam Hurst fought back into contact.

Tricker was the only one who could ride a steep bank and made his move there - and held a gap to win by seven second from Toms, with Hurst third.

Norwich rider Jimmy Piper (Renvale) won the Vets 50+, while Callum Laborde took the Under 16s with Joseph Smith second.

However, the highlight of Smith's weekend was his fifth place in the National Trophy round in the Lake District - from a national field of 81.

