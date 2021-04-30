Allitt to take on some of owner's workload at Stars

Published: 6:00 AM April 30, 2021

Dale Allitt has increased his role with King’s Lynn to allow owner Keith Chapman to reduce his workload.

Chapman, who also owns Peterborough Panthers, is keen to spend more time with his family and is happy to leave Allitt to oversee the daily business.

Peter Schroeck remains as King’s Lynn manager for the new season with Allitt and Chapman staying as co-promoters.

But Allitt, who has spent the winter helping out Peterborough following the departure of Carl Johnson, will be more involved this season as Chapman enjoys more leisure time.

Allitt said: “I’ve had a change in my own business circumstances and I have more time to put into speedway.

“Keith likes to spend time with family these days and he knows he has staff who can run the show in his absence. He still loves working on the track though!

“I’ve put so much time and effort into Peterborough this winter which people haven’t seen but the club will run itself once the season starts.

“I’m delighted to work for Keith who remains committed to both clubs, but wants more private time at his stage of life.”

Chapman himself insists his passion for the sport remains but enjoys short breaks away with wife Cheryl and also enjoys time with his grandchildren.

“Dale is a safe pair of hands who is extremely passionate and knowledgeable about the sport,” he said.

“I know I can rely on him and I believe the management structure at both King’s Lynn and Peterborough will allow both clubs to run smoothly.

“I do enjoy my short breaks away and relaxing where possible and the day will come when I retire completely but I’m not at that stage just yet.”

Meanwhile, bikes have been back on track at the Adrian Flux Arena again this week ahead of the first meeting on May 17 against rivals Ipswich.

Monday saw British icon Scott Nicholls, who will race for Peterborough this year, going through his paces and the GB academy were in town on Tuesday.

Then on Tuesday night Minors and Brady Stars duo Ryan Kinsley and skipper Lewis Kerr were pencilled in for some laps.

The club have also announced they are working on ticketing and admission details which are expected to be available the week before opening night



