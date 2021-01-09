Linnets boss Culverhouse signs new deal

Breaking

Published: 2:21 PM January 9, 2021

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has signed a new deal.

The 56-year-old former Norwich City player and assistant manager put pen to paper on a two-year deal which will keep him at the National League club until the summer of 2023.

Culverhouse is in his second spell at The Walks and has taken to within one step of the Football League after successive promotions.

He first joined in early 2017, taking over from Gary Setchell. He led Lynn to the Southern League Premier play-off final in 2018, but left after the defeat to Slough, subsequently taking over at Grantham. However, he made a dramatic return and led Lynn to promotion via a Super play-off final win at Warrington.

