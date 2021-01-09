News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets boss Culverhouse signs new deal

Chris Lakey

Published: 2:21 PM January 9, 2021   
Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse has signed a new deal with King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has signed a new deal.

The 56-year-old former Norwich City player and assistant manager put pen to paper on a two-year deal which will keep him at the National League club until the summer of 2023.

Culverhouse is in his second spell at The Walks and has taken to within one step of the Football League after successive promotions.

He first joined in early 2017, taking over from Gary Setchell. He led Lynn to the Southern League Premier play-off final in 2018, but left after the defeat to Slough, subsequently taking over at Grantham. However, he made a dramatic return and led Lynn to promotion via a Super play-off final win at Warrington.

Lynn followed up with promotion from National League North last season, after final placings were settled on a points per game basis.




