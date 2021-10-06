'It’s two points dropped' - Linnets boss

Published: 12:38 PM October 6, 2021

Ian Culverhouse was left to rue the one that got away as King’s Lynn Town finally ended their home drought.

A 1-1 draw against Barnet doesn’t tell the full story of a game of many chances for the Linnets, a missed penalty – and gilt-edged scoring opportunities at each end in the final 60 seconds.

It ended a run of four home losses on the bounce, but the Lynn boss knew it was an opportunity spurned.

“Should have been more,” he said. “ I think we created numerous chances and we have got to be better in front of goal.

“It’s two points dropped and it is a shame because I thought the performance was high, coming back from a setback as well, going a goal down, their attitude was superb, we took the game to them and created numerous golden chances, but to win a game of football, you have got to take one of them.”

Lynn went behind early but levelled through skipper Michael Clunan midway through the first half – but it was Gold Omotayo’s missed penalty – and Ross Barrows’s failure to put away the rebound – that left Culverhouse frustrated.

“If you are brave enough to go and take it you have got to score, because there are other people who want to … so he has got to score that and the rebound he should score,” he said.

What will have been some consolation was the chances Lynn crated – at Maidstone on Saturday they had one effort on target in the first half, but they were much better in the final third against Barnet, who were indebted to keeper Sam Sargeant on numerous occasions.

"No problem there,” said Culverhouse. “I have been really happy with the way we’re playing. And the chances we are creating – we’ve just got to take them.”

Barnet caretaker boss Dean Brennan added: “King’s Lynn asked a lot of questions of us, and I think we came up trumps with that.

“Obviously we had to make the penalty save and we cleared one off the line but at the end we could have pinched it ourselves. We showed a lot of character, worked our socks off once again and that’s all we can ask of our players.

“Give King’s Lynn a lot of credit, I thought they performed strongly in the game.”