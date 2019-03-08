Former Australian international Cosgrove has low-key debut as Horsford lost at Great Witchingham

Charlie Rogers is congratulated by Great Witchingham colleagues after taking another wicket against Horsford Picture: TIM FERLEY Archant

Horsford had an Australian international in their ranks on Saturday - but he couldn't prevent them from slipping to a comprehensive eight wicket defeat in their derby clash at Great Witchingham.

Youngster Charlie Rogers on his way to eye-catching figures of 5-25 at Walcis Park Picture: TIM FERLEY Youngster Charlie Rogers on his way to eye-catching figures of 5-25 at Walcis Park Picture: TIM FERLEY

All-rounder Mark Cosgrove, who played three one-day internationals in the early part of his career before moving to England with Leicestershire, made a low-key debut at Walcis Park as the hosts picked up a second emphatic East Anglian Premier League win on the trot.

The 34-year-old went for a third ball duck as Horsford were skittled out for just 99 after being asked to bat first, with youngster Charlie Rogers claiming the big scalp on his way to figures of 5-21. Meanwhile Andy Hanby took 2-3 in seven accurate overs which yielded just two scoring shots.

Horsford's joint top scorers were Will Woodhead and skipper Ryan Finday who each scored 22 and put on 38 for the seventh wicket.

Witchingham openers Jack Boyle and Sam Arthurton took the score to 43 before Boyle was stumped by Jack Robertson off Findlay for 26. There was some hope for Horsford when Peter Trewick went two balls later but that was the end of the wobble as Arthurton (43 not out) and James Hale (27 not out) saw the Witches safely home.

Norfolk seamer Andy Hanby in full flight for his club Great Witchingham at the weekend Picture: TIM FERLEY Norfolk seamer Andy Hanby in full flight for his club Great Witchingham at the weekend Picture: TIM FERLEY

With leaders Frinton left inactive by the heavy overnight rain, Swardeston moved to within a point of the summit with a comfortable six wicket win at Cambridge, their third successive victory after an opening day defeat.

In a match that didn't get under way until the early afternoon and was reduced to 35 overs a side, Joe Gatting's outfit produced a disciplined bowling display to restrict their hosts to 133-7, with Freddie Ruffell taking 3-24 in his seven overs and Mark Thomas and Joe Flatt going for around two an over in tight spells.

Swardeston got home with six wickets and 15 balls to spare, with Jordan Taylor making 43 and the ever reliable Stephen Gray 37.

Vauxhall Mallards put in a spirited bowling display after being dismissed for just 92 by Saffron Walden but still suffered their third defeat in four games, with the other fixture being rained off.

Johnathan Dalton was joint top scorer with the extras on 24 as Mallards struggled in difficult batting conditions at Halvergate, but it wasn't easy for the newly promoted visitors either and they were under some pressure after slipping from 59-2 to 83-8. But they edged home with no further alarms, despite the best efforts of former Swardeston paceman Michael Eccles, who took 4-26 in seven overs, and the evergreen Paul Bradshaw, who took 2-19 in 10.

Norfolk Alliance

Last season's top two are already setting the pace in the battle for Premier Division honours, with Fakenham and Downham Town both making it two wins on the trot.

They were involved in two very different games however, with Fakenham winning their derby against newly promoted Dereham with something to spare while Downham were edging home by four runs against Brooke.

Fakenham never looked back after bowling out their neighbours for 129, with Will Dunger taking 3-25 and Toby Hodd 3-13. In reply Luke Caswell finished unbeaten on 47 as a seven wicket victory was secured in the 40th over.

In a match reduced to 40 overs a side, Downham made 205-7 (Fletcher Coutts) and Brooke were left stranded on 201-8 in reply. Ben Watson and John Habershon both made 45 as they lead a fightback from 91-6 while Joss Stuart took 4-26, including three wickets in an over

After being frustrated by the weather in their opener Norwich came through a stern challenge to record their first win, seeing off Garboldisham by three wickets at Ingham after dismissing them for 165. James Spelman top scored with 43 for the losers, while Alex Mhandu (45) and Jason Blake (37 not out) were the key contributors for the side relegated from the EAPL last term.

The eye-catching result in Division One came at The Common, where Old Buckenham dismissed early pacesetters Swardeston A for just 43 after making a modest 152. Charlie Tunstall (4-4), Glen Meredith (3-21) and Daniel Bint (2-3) did most of the damage.

Tom Wilson (81) and Sol Blazer (4-21) were the stars as Acle beat Beccles by 76 runs after making 173.