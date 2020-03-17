Search

Wymondham club using virtual event to help keep their members active during coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 15:58 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 17 March 2020

Wymondham AC will host its Ed Burton 5 Miles Series using Strava. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wymondham AC will host its Ed Burton 5 Miles Series using Strava. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A running club has adopted a novel way of keeping their members competitive during the coronavirus pandemic.

After being unable to stage the Ed Burton 5 Mile Series due to the COVID-19 outbreak Wymondham AC have decided to make it a virtual event using social media network, Strava.

Wymondham AC runners must establish a ‘base time’ along the route which starts at Wymondham Abbey Station and finishes in Lady Lane before the end of March and they will then have the whole of April to improve their time.  Rules are yet to be fully finalised but the aim is for each runner to improve their time by as much as possible. However, Wymondham members have been warned that establishing a slow ‘base time’ will be spotted.

Weekly results will be published along with a league table at the end of April.

How is your sport club keeping active? What sports are you still doing despite the coronavirus outbreak?

Let us know at norfolksport@archant.co.uk

