Wymondham club using virtual event to help keep their members active during coronavirus outbreak

Wymondham AC will host its Ed Burton 5 Miles Series using Strava. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A running club has adopted a novel way of keeping their members competitive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After being unable to stage the Ed Burton 5 Mile Series due to the COVID-19 outbreak Wymondham AC have decided to make it a virtual event using social media network, Strava.

You may also want to watch:

Wymondham AC runners must establish a ‘base time’ along the route which starts at Wymondham Abbey Station and finishes in Lady Lane before the end of March and they will then have the whole of April to improve their time. Rules are yet to be fully finalised but the aim is for each runner to improve their time by as much as possible. However, Wymondham members have been warned that establishing a slow ‘base time’ will be spotted.

Weekly results will be published along with a league table at the end of April.

How is your sport club keeping active? What sports are you still doing despite the coronavirus outbreak?

Let us know at norfolksport@archant.co.uk