City of Norwich Half: Entries suspended for event due to coronavirus

The City of Norwich Half Marathon has suspended entries due to the uncertainty surrounding mass participation events and the coronavirus.

The event team posted a statement on their website with their decision and said they will await further guidance from the government before issuing another update before the end of the week.

The statement said: 'Due to the uncertainty surrounding mass participation events and COVID-19 we have suspended entries for the race, pending further guidance from the government which we are expecting to receive in the next few days.

'The race management team will be meeting to discuss the situation and the alternative arrangements if the race has to be postponed.

'We will update you as soon as we can. Thank-you for your patience.'

The 35th edition of the event is due to take place on Sunday, April 5 when nearly 2,000 runners start at the Norfolk Showground before following a single lap through the parishes of Easton, Honingham, Colton, Barnham Broom, Marlingford and close to Easton College.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the majority of sport events into uncertainty.

On a local level the Mad March Hare 10K took place on Sunday with more than 400 runners taking part. It remains to be seen if that is the last event that takes place for a period of time.

The Wymondham AC committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss their plans for the Wymondham 20 race due to take place on Sunday, March 29, as they wait to take into account government advice on Monday.