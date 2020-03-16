Search

Advanced search

City of Norwich Half: Entries suspended for event due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 16 March 2020

Entries to the City of Norwich Half Marathon have been suspended pending further guidance from the government. Picture: Archant

Entries to the City of Norwich Half Marathon have been suspended pending further guidance from the government. Picture: Archant

Archant

The City of Norwich Half Marathon has suspended entries due to the uncertainty surrounding mass participation events and the coronavirus.

The event team posted a statement on their website with their decision and said they will await further guidance from the government before issuing another update before the end of the week.

The statement said: 'Due to the uncertainty surrounding mass participation events and COVID-19 we have suspended entries for the race, pending further guidance from the government which we are expecting to receive in the next few days.

'The race management team will be meeting to discuss the situation and the alternative arrangements if the race has to be postponed.

You may also want to watch:

'We will update you as soon as we can. Thank-you for your patience.'

The 35th edition of the event is due to take place on Sunday, April 5 when nearly 2,000 runners start at the Norfolk Showground before following a single lap through the parishes of Easton, Honingham, Colton, Barnham Broom, Marlingford and close to Easton College.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the majority of sport events into uncertainty.

On a local level the Mad March Hare 10K took place on Sunday with more than 400 runners taking part. It remains to be seen if that is the last event that takes place for a period of time.

The Wymondham AC committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss their plans for the Wymondham 20 race due to take place on Sunday, March 29, as they wait to take into account government advice on Monday.

Most Read

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Norwich man fears he may have coronavirus after he saw woman escorted off flight

Ryan Williams, from Norwich, was on flight to Australia when a woman was escorted off. Picture: Ryan Williams

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Norwich man fears he may have coronavirus after he saw woman escorted off flight

Ryan Williams, from Norwich, was on flight to Australia when a woman was escorted off. Picture: Ryan Williams

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus: Number of positive UK tests up by more than 230 in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate for up to four months

The Health Secretary has said the over-70s could be urged to self-isolate for four months. Picture: Getty
Drive 24