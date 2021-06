Published: 6:00 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 6:07 PM June 16, 2021

Chris Smith has a new club after leaving King's Lynn Town.

The former Ipswich Town player has joined Paul Cox's Kettering Town, who play in National League North.

Smith, 23, joined Lynn two years ago after being released by Ipswich. He was furloughed in the second half of last season and never returned to first team action.