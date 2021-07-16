Ex-Linnet Henderson on the move again

Published: 10:40 AM July 16, 2021 Updated: 10:41 AM July 16, 2021

Chris Henderson has returned to play for Lowestoft Town.

The former King’s Lynn Town player has spent the past year with Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side Gorleston.

It will be Henderson’s second spell with the Southern League Premier Division Central side - he made 249 appearances and scored 62 goals over six seasons for the Trawlerboys before departing for Leiston in June, 2017.

After a season he moved to King’s Lynn Town and helped Ian Culverhouse’s side to successive promotions before making a surprise exit only days before their National League opener against Yeovil Town, unable to commit to the schedule. The 31-year-old attacking midfielder moved to Gorleston, and helping them to victory in the Norfolk Senior Cup final.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank everyone at Gorleston FC,” Henderson told Lowestoft’s official web site.

“Everyone at the club, especially the chairman, have gone above and beyond to help me and make feel welcome. With a change in my personal circumstances, playing higher up the leagues became possible again and with my history at Lowestoft, I felt I didn’t want to turn it down. I will always be proud that my short spell ended with the first piece of silverware the club has had in many years. I wish everyone at the club all the best for the future.”

On returning to Crown Meadow, he added: “I am delighted to be back. Lowestoft is a club that’s always been close to my heart and one I’ve always wanted to return to at some stage.

"I have good relationships with the chairman, management and supporters and I know a lot of the players from different stages of my career, so I feel like i can hit the ground running.

"I know what the club expects and what the demands of this level of football requires and will give my very best to bring this great club success on the pitch.”

Blues boss Jamie Godbold said: “I am delighted to see Hendo back at the club and look forward to seeing how much he can add to our team on the pitch and in the dressing room.”

Chairman Gary Keyzor added: “Thanks to Gorleston who have ensured a swift and amicable deal was done - we look forward to seeing them as soon as we can agree a date to play for the Sailor Brown Cup game.”