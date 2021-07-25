News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Lowestoft boxer marches into last 16 at Tokyo Olympics

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 3:12 PM July 25, 2021   
Morrocco's Rabab Cheddar, right, exchanges punches with Britains' Charley-Sian Davison during their

Charley Davison eased into the last 16 with a win over Morocco's Rabab Cheddar. - Credit: AP

Lowestoft’s Charley Davison brushed aside Morocco’s Rabab Cheddar in the women’s flyweight competition. 

The 27-year-old was a cut above her opponent and will next take on China's Chang Yuan on Thursday in the round of 16. 

Cheddar was aggressive in her tactics but marched into crisp counters from Davison, who landed with regularity in the opening round. 

Davison used her impressive jab in the second round to keep Cheddar at bay and the Lowestoft flyweight maintained her discipline in the third, staying out of trouble whilst delivering a few flurries of punches to exert her superiority. 

Davison’s British team-mates Luke McCormack and Benjamin Whittaker also eased to victories in their opening bouts. 

You may also want to watch:

McCormack, whose twin brother Pat is competing at welterweight, got the better of Manish Kaushik of India via unanimous decision in the men's lightweight division to set up a last-16 bout against dangerous Cuban Andy Cruz. 

Meanwhile, Whittaker also had a comfortable unanimous decision win over Colombia's Jorge Vivas in the men's light-heavyweight category. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
  2. 2 Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake
  3. 3 Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival
  1. 4 Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night
  2. 5 Queues in Norwich as hundreds flock to cider and sausage festival
  3. 6 Park issues warning over bacteria which is toxic to dogs
  4. 7 Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in
  5. 8 City confirm midfielder exit
  6. 9 City ready for Cantwell and Aarons end game
  7. 10 Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at beach
Olympics
Boxing
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with a police cordon still in place two days later

Norwich Live | Updated

'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Women's hands apply cream from burns to skin lesions. Sunburn treatment concept

Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, Chick Inn Norwich

Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

Coronavirus

Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus