Lowestoft boxer marches into last 16 at Tokyo Olympics
Lowestoft’s Charley Davison brushed aside Morocco’s Rabab Cheddar in the women’s flyweight competition.
The 27-year-old was a cut above her opponent and will next take on China's Chang Yuan on Thursday in the round of 16.
Cheddar was aggressive in her tactics but marched into crisp counters from Davison, who landed with regularity in the opening round.
Davison used her impressive jab in the second round to keep Cheddar at bay and the Lowestoft flyweight maintained her discipline in the third, staying out of trouble whilst delivering a few flurries of punches to exert her superiority.
Davison’s British team-mates Luke McCormack and Benjamin Whittaker also eased to victories in their opening bouts.
McCormack, whose twin brother Pat is competing at welterweight, got the better of Manish Kaushik of India via unanimous decision in the men's lightweight division to set up a last-16 bout against dangerous Cuban Andy Cruz.
Meanwhile, Whittaker also had a comfortable unanimous decision win over Colombia's Jorge Vivas in the men's light-heavyweight category.
