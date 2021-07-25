Charley Davison reveals Lowestoft mission at Tokyo Olympics

Published: 5:53 PM July 25, 2021

Charley Davison eased into the last 16 with a win over Morocco's Rabab Cheddar. - Credit: AP

Charley Davison is looking "to put Lowestoft on the map” at the Tokyo Olympics as she targets gold in the flyweight division.

The 27-year-old cruised into the last 16 on Sunday following a polished performance to see off Rabab Cheddar.

She is following in the footsteps of one of Lowestoft’s favourite sons in Anthony Ogogo, who won a bronze medal at the London 2012 Olympics. However, Davison is determined to bring back gold to the Suffolk town.

“He's (Ogogo) from the same club as me,” she said. “It's great to put Lowestoft on the map again. It's only a small town so to have two Olympians is great.

“I'm here for the gold, so I've got to get one up on him! But it's great for our small town to have two Olympians."

Davison, who will take on China’s Chang Yuan on Thursday in the round of 16, has been overwhelmed by the flood of support she has received.

“It's booming,” she said. “My social media just hasn't stopped with people adding me and following me. Lowestoft is only a small town but there are so many people backing me.

“Football clubs, local shops, teachers from school, friends I haven't spoken to for years, there's just so many people backing me and I can't believe it."

Mother-of-three Davison admitted to recently having a “pinch yourself” moment at the Games and she is determined to make her children proud in Japan.

“I was getting changed and I couldn't stop looking at the logo, I was just thinking that I was at the Olympics,” she added. “It didn't sink in until I got into the Olympic village, as soon as you're there, the atmosphere and everything just changes.

Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison during the kitting out session for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Birmingham NEC - Credit: PA

“I was standing out on the balcony looking and having a moment to myself thinking about how I'm here and how my kids will be watching at home on the telly. It's just crazy.”