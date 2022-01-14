News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Linnets boss hoping players can dig deep for more Gold

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:00 PM January 14, 2022
King's Lynn Town striker Gold Omotayo closes down his opponent during the game against Notts County

Gold Omotayo closes down his opponent during the game against Notts County - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town head to Tonbridge Angels on Saturday for an FA Trophy fourth-round tie - CHRIS LAKEY spoke to manager Tommy Widdrington ahead of the game


Tommy Widdrington will be hoping striker Gold Omotayo has turned a corner after breaking his scoring duck at King’s Lynn Town – and silenced his detractors at the same time. 

The summer signing scored his first league goal, at the 18th attempt, in the midweek defeat to Notts County

Omotayo had been under obvious pressure, but it was an all-round performance that delighted many home fans: the job now is to ensure he gets the service to prove the goal was no flash in the pan. 

“I keep saying, it is alright blaming the strikers for not scoring enough goals, but if you don’t service them, then you can’t expect them to score goals, and you give him that sort of service he will score goals,” said Widdrington, after watching Omotayo power in a header from Michael Clunan’s pinpoint cross – the end of a move which began with Ross Barrows’s excellent diagonal ball and a perfect first touch from right-back Aaron Jones. 

It has been impossible not to notice the grumbles around Omotayo, but he certainly redeemed himself against County. 

King's Lynn Town manager Tommy Widdrington, left, and assistant Hugo Langton on the sidelines 

King's Lynn Town manager Tommy Widdrington, left, and assistant Hugo Langton on the sidelines - Credit: Ian Burt

“I hope a lot of people get off his back, if you like,” said the Linnets boss.  

“The style of football that he has been part of does not suit him. Now it does, because we want to service the guy. The guy is robust, he is big, he is a nuisance, he is technically not bad but he is a handful and if you have a handful then use it.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
  3. 3 Father goes on trial accused of murdering his baby daughter
  1. 4 'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating
  2. 5 Norwich city centre shake-up agreed despite fears it will drive people away
  3. 6 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
  4. 7 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
  5. 8 Council privately plans to sell golf club it spent £10m on for just £2m
  6. 9 Speculation mounts over future of city's Debenhams store
  7. 10 Person taken to hospital after farm vehicle crashes into wall

“We need to service him better, we need to give better service in the box to him. It isn’t about pumping balls forward to him, that’s not what I want. I want balls put into areas where he can either effect a chance on goal himself or create and help other people get chances.  

“I thought he  was excellent again tonight. Forwards always get judged on goals, that is just the nature of the beast, but how many balls did he head out of our own box today? Corners against and free-kicks against, when he went back. He ran his trollies off and put himself in great positions in the first half for us to be able to go in leading the game.” 

And that’s the crux for Widdrington – Lynn were ahead at the break, but three quick goals soon after it put County in control. A fourth ended any hopes of a comeback, although Clunan’s late free-kick reduced to the deficit and left Lynn on the wrong end of a scoreline that perhaps didn’t reflect the game. 

Michael Clunan curled home a delicious free-kick to make it 4-2 - Credit: Ian Burt

Michael Clunan curls home a delicious free-kick to make it 4-2 - Credit: Ian Burt

"We just have to dust ourselves off,” said Widdrington. “Change of scenery on Saturday, a different competition. I wish it was a league game if I am being honest. I want to get a bit of momentum going, because I think we are very close to spanking somebody and I would rather that be in the league than anything else.” 

Tonbridge play one level below Lynn, in the National League South, but aren’t in the best of form – they are 19th in the table and last weekend’s  win over Hungerford ended a 10-match winless run. However, they have reached the fourth round after beating Canvey Island and National League Torquay United so will be after another scalp this weekend. 

Widdrington said: “They will fancy their chances against us. While they are not very high in their division, they are only one below us so they are going to fancy their chances, but we need to go and show the quality we have shown (against Notts County) in spells and we have got to work between now and then on making is better defensively.” 

Nothing was given when Oliver Scott was bundled over just outside the Notts County penalty area - Cr

Nothing was given when Olly Scott was bundled on the edge of the Notts County penalty area - the line is clear but whether he was inside the area or not proved immaterial - because no foul was given. Moments later the visitors scored. - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town's sidelined players in the stands during the Notts County game

Lynn's sidelined players in the stands during the Notts County game - Credit: Ian Burt

Theo Widdrington on his debut for King's Lynn Town

Theo Widdrington on his home debut for King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town defender Ross Barrows clears the danger against Notts County

Ross Barrows clears the danger - Credit: Ian Burt

Aaron Jones battles for possession on his 100th appearance for King's Lynn Town, against Notts County

Aaron Jones battles for possession on his 100th appearance for King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

Josh Barrett and Michael Clunan gave King's Lynn fans hope in the first half against Notts County

Josh Barrett, left, and Michael Clunan gave Lynn fans hope in the first half - Credit: Ian Burt

Aaron Jones cushions the ball down expertly - Credit: Ian Burt

Aaron Jones cushions the ball down expertly - Credit: Ian Burt

Ethan Coleman was booked in the first half for this challenge

Ethan Coleman was booked in the first half for this high challenge - Credit: Ian Burt

Dan Bowry in possession - Credit: Ian Burt

Dan Bowry in possession - Credit: Ian Burt

Ross Barrows screams at his team mates - Credit: Ian Burt

Ross Barrows screams at his team-mates - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn fans watching on - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town fans watching on during the game against Notts County - Credit: Ian Burt

Oliver Scott made his debut for King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

Olly Scott made his debut for King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ffolkes pub and hotel is getting a permanent Feast and Play building and hot tub cabins. 

Food and Drink

Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fire at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A retired farm worker died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest heard. Photo:

Parents pay tribute to 'lovely' son who died unexpectedly

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon