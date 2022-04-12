Star-studded line-up heading to Burnham Market International Horse Trials

Many of the world’s leading horses and riders are heading to north-west Norfolk this week for the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials.

The event runs from Thursday to Saturday and eight of the world’s current top 10 riders have entries.

World number one Oliver Townend is set to run three of his Badminton prospects – Tregilder, Swallow Springs and Olympic Team gold medallist, Ballaghmor Class. He also has Paul Ridgeon’s promising mare Cooley Rosalent entered in the CCI4*-S, looking to carry forward the success they enjoyed when winning the CCI3*-S at Burnham Market last year.

In total, more than 40 combinations on the start list are hoping to be bound for Badminton this spring – from first timers to the reigning champions, Piggy March and Vanir Kamira. Piggy finished second in the CCI-S 4* at this event last year with Trevor Dickens’ superstar mare and fans will be hoping they can go one better before heading on to defend their Badminton title.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the first of our international competitions for 2022,” said event organiser for Musketeer Event Management, Jenny Meiklejohn. “Last year was a phenomenal year for eventing in this country and we are proud to have been part of the journey for those riders who chose to have prep runs with us on the way to their incredible success last summer – such as Kitty King and Vendredi Biats, who finished a close second in the 4* at this very fixture last spring before going on to take the Team Gold medal at the European Championships in Avenches.

“We look forward to hosting some tremendous sport at Burnham Market again this year and delivering a real Easter treat for all!”

Gates open at 8am each morning, with competition getting underway at 9am on Thursday and Friday and 8am on Saturday. Tickets are available at www.musketeer.co.uk and on the gate.



