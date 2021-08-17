News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Locals ruled the waves in ski races

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:59 PM August 17, 2021   
water ski racing

Local skiers proved hard to beat when the British Waterski Racing Championships came to Hunstanton over the weekend - Credit: Paul Easton

Local skiers ruled the waves as Hunstanton hosted the British National Waterski Racing championships over the weekend.

Power boats were in action off the beach on Saturday and Sunday, as choppy seas made racing difficult.

The main event on both days were rounds three and four of the National Championship, which in the Formula 2 Class were won by Hunstanton Ski Club member Will Newland.

His mother and fellow club member Paula Newland won both the Ladies rounds, while fellow club member Lucy Robinson came second on both days.

Club member Ashley Cooper took top spot in the Formula 3 Class on Sunday, while junior members Ashley Cooper and Harvey King won the junior event on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Hunstanton News

