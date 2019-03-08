Gallery

Renegade Runners' Matt Pyatt wins Breckland 10K

Matt Pyatt leads from the front at the Breckland 10K. Pictures: Ian Condron IAN CONDRON

Renegade Runners’ Matt Pyatt cruised to victory at the Breckland 10K on Monday, leading the 276 runners home in 33:54.

Pyatt, 42, was well ahead of the rest of the field, clocking an excellent time as he fine-tunes his preparations ahead of taking part in the Edinburgh Half Marathon later this month.

Callum Simpson (unattached) was the runner-up in 34:33 with Wymondham AC's Ben Rivett third in 34:35.

Sundbury Joggers' Sandy Thorogood took first place in the female field, coming home in 42:11 with Louise-Kate Keylock (Team Anderson) coming second in 42:43. Gillian Leathers (Saint Edmund Pacers) was third in 43:18.

Thetford AC staged the event, which caught a few runners out with its uphill start but that didn't stop many runners running up new personal bests.

