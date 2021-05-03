Linnets stunned by second-half blast

Published: 4:53 PM May 3, 2021

King’s Lynn Town were blown away at Boreham Wood.

The Linnets took the lead through Michael Gash after just four minutes, but the advantage lasted just a couple of minutes.

And while they maintained parity until the break, they were stunned by Kabongo Tshimanga, one of the league’s most dangerous strikers, who burst into life after an anonymous opening half, with two goals inside five minutes on his way to a hat-trick.

In a lively opening, Linnets skipper Michael Clunan tested home keeper Nathan Ashmore inside two minutes, as the visitors immediately went on to the front foot.

However, it was still something of a surprise when they went ahead on just four minutes, after some excellent skill by Gash. The striker cut inside from the left, and deceived two defenders before whipping in a left-footed shot which appeared to take a deflection before nestling in the bottom corner.

But as so often in such circumstances, a reply quickly followed, this time a screamer from Gus Makuta, who let rip from fully 25 yards, leaving Theo Richardson with little chance.

Alex Kiwomya went for the spectacular with a volleyed attempt after Michael Gyasi flicked the ball out to him as both sides simply went for all-out attack, cutting s simply went for goal – cutting out the niceties in between.

The playing surface – tended well to keep regular tenants Arsenal happy – suited Lynn’s playing style, but the swirling wind did little to help either side.

The game finally settled down into some semblance of normality, with Lynn’s passing game coming to the fore.

They almost took the lead when Gyasi was freed down the left, but the keeper did well to save at his feet.

The hosts lost their scorer to a hamstring injury just before half-time, with Lynn deservedly on level terms.

It could have been very different three minutes into the second half when Tyrone Marsh tried his luck from around 30 yards, the ball smashing against the face of the crossbar.

But in the 52nd minute, the hosts went ahead, Femi Ilesanmi made good yards down the left before firing in a shot which hit Kyle Callan-McFadden, only for the rebound to fall to the dangerous Tshimanga, who slid it past Richards – having fed on scrap for most of the game.

Seven minutes later Tshimanga struck again, played in by Corey Whitely before he slid it under Richardson inside the area.

Then a mistake in the Lynn defence on 67 minutes gifted Kane Smith goal number four for Boreham Wood.

The inevitable happened on 74 minutes when Thsimanga outmuscled Baggott in the area to fire home his hat-trick goal.

Boreham Wood: Ashmore, Ilesanmi, Ricketts, Whitely, Tshimanga (Jallow 84), Mafuta (Champion 43), Murtagh, Fyfield (Stephens 90), Pearce, Smith, Marsh. Subs not used: Woodards, Green.

King’s Lynn Town: Richardson, Howard, Callan-McFadden, Baggot, MaCauley, Denton, Clunan, Carey, Gyasi (Babos 64), Kiwomya (Jackson 64), Gash (Payne 79). Subs: Fleming, Gascoigne.



