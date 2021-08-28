News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match Report

National League

Yeovil Town

1

Quigley 14

King's Lynn Town F.C

2

Coleman 71

Sundire 85

Linnets claim first win of season against 10-man Yeovil

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:54 PM August 28, 2021   
Ethan Coleman

Ethan Coleman was on target for King's Lynn Town at Yeovil - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town notched their first win of the new season against one of the early-season promotion favourites.

The Linnets went behind in the first half but after Yeovil were reduced to 10 men, they scored twice in the final stages to claim a valuable scalp.

Lynn - beaten 1-0 at home to Southend a week ago - went behind, against the run of play, on 14 minutes when Joe Quigley's 25-yard shot beat Paul Jones.

Former Yeovil player Gold Omatoyo was denied by keeper Grant Smith, as the visitors responded well.

Yeovil were reduced to 10 men on 38 minutes when Matt Worthington was shown a straight red card for a foul on Tyler Denton.

Lynn's pressure told in the 71st minute when the impressive Coleman made it 1-1, heading in a Ross Barrows cross from the right.

Lynn got their rewards for a fine performance five minutes from time when substitute Munashe Sundire scored the winner, scoring from the rebound after Omatoyo's header had hit the woodwork..

The Linnets are back in action on Monday when they host Chesterfield.

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

