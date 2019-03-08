Lambert back as Stars bid to strengthen play-off claims in 'game-changer' at Belle Vue

Robert Lambert returns for King's Lynn at Belle Vue Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Inspirational skipper Robert Lambert is back for King's Lynn as they head to Manchester for a massive Bank Holiday Monday showdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lambert returns after a month out with a back injury and will lead the side against Belle Vue with both sides needing the win to bolster their play-off hopes.

It's now the biggest meeting of the season after the Poultec Stars completed their run of three home meetings in a week with all nine points.

Flying Finn Tero Aarnio once again comes in as a guest for Nicklas Porsing at reserve.

Belle Vue, meanwhile, welcome back skipper Max Fricke after he successfully made his comeback from injury by booking his place in the 2020 Grand Prix series after finishing third in the Grand Prix Challenge on Saturday.

Jye Etheridge makes his first full appearance of the season for the Aces after signing in place of the injured Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen.

You may also want to watch:

Poultec Stars boss Peter Schroeck said: "It is probably one of the biggest meetings we're going to have this year because it could be the game changer. The good thing is that we're going there this time around with a very solid team being very positive and they're all getting stuck in, so it should be good.

"We just have to keep going and concentrate on our own job then if we get ourselves up into the top four then we start all over again in the play-offs because this team has still got a lot to give.

"We are looking to use Tero Aarnio again if we can because he rides Belle Vue very, very well and I would like to give him a crack up there as I think he could be a game changer. We have just got to be very selfish at the moment and do what is best for the whole team.

"Robert looks in good shape; he had a practice in Germany and then he has also done two meetings so we have pencilled him in for Monday and I think it is a really good track for him to come back on too."

Belle Vue: Max Fricke, Steve Worrall, Dan Bewley, Dimitri Berge, Kenneth Bjerre, Jaimon Lidsey, Jye Etheridge.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Tero Aarnio.