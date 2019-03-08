Search

Advanced search

Lambert back as Stars bid to strengthen play-off claims in 'game-changer' at Belle Vue

PUBLISHED: 11:37 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 25 August 2019

Robert Lambert returns for King's Lynn at Belle Vue Picture: Ian Burt

Robert Lambert returns for King's Lynn at Belle Vue Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

Inspirational skipper Robert Lambert is back for King's Lynn as they head to Manchester for a massive Bank Holiday Monday showdown.

Lambert returns after a month out with a back injury and will lead the side against Belle Vue with both sides needing the win to bolster their play-off hopes.

It's now the biggest meeting of the season after the Poultec Stars completed their run of three home meetings in a week with all nine points.

Flying Finn Tero Aarnio once again comes in as a guest for Nicklas Porsing at reserve.

Belle Vue, meanwhile, welcome back skipper Max Fricke after he successfully made his comeback from injury by booking his place in the 2020 Grand Prix series after finishing third in the Grand Prix Challenge on Saturday.

Jye Etheridge makes his first full appearance of the season for the Aces after signing in place of the injured Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen.

You may also want to watch:

Poultec Stars boss Peter Schroeck said: "It is probably one of the biggest meetings we're going to have this year because it could be the game changer. The good thing is that we're going there this time around with a very solid team being very positive and they're all getting stuck in, so it should be good.

"We just have to keep going and concentrate on our own job then if we get ourselves up into the top four then we start all over again in the play-offs because this team has still got a lot to give.

"We are looking to use Tero Aarnio again if we can because he rides Belle Vue very, very well and I would like to give him a crack up there as I think he could be a game changer. We have just got to be very selfish at the moment and do what is best for the whole team.

"Robert looks in good shape; he had a practice in Germany and then he has also done two meetings so we have pencilled him in for Monday and I think it is a really good track for him to come back on too."

Belle Vue: Max Fricke, Steve Worrall, Dan Bewley, Dimitri Berge, Kenneth Bjerre, Jaimon Lidsey, Jye Etheridge.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Tero Aarnio.

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the East Coast Truckers convoy 2019

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

Man killed in crash named

A man has died following a crash in Redgrave near Diss Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Eight fire crews called to derelict building blaze

The scene of a fire in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad. Photo: Reece Hanson

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We feel persecuted’ - Travelling showmen family on their struggle to find a home

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, Keely and Robert Jnr.

Man killed in crash named

A man has died following a crash in Redgrave near Diss Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Eight fire crews called to derelict building blaze

The scene of a fire in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad. Photo: Reece Hanson

Man who died after collision with was VW camper van named

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco spotted at Carrow Road

EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco were spotted at Carrow Road Credit: Paul Newby
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists