Stars boss wants response as King's Lynn head to Belle Vue

Kasper Andersen is expected to be fit for the Stars trip to Belle Vue Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

King's Lynn boss Peter Schroeck is urging his riders to bounce back when they go to Belle Vue on Thursday night (7.30pm).

Schroeck saw his side slip to a late defeat at Wolverhampton on Monday, when they ran out of steam towards the end of the meeting and missed out on a consolation point.

Said Schroeck: "We were all hurting when we left Wolverhampton because we were with them for the majority of the meeting.

"Now we have to lift ourselves to go to Belle Vue and we know what a task this will be.

"The track there is big and fast and I'm sure we're going to need to be on our game from the start, but we know we have riders in the team who like it there."

The Stars had good results in Manchester last year and will be looking for the same again.

Dane Kasper Andersen is ready to race through the pain barrier after crashing at Wolves.

Belle Vue - who drew 45-45 against Poole last Monday - have a score to settle, having failed to beat the Stars around their home track last season.

Team boss Mark Lemon said: "We've had plenty to think about since our last meeting, but there will be no more dwelling on that. The slate is wiped clean and we have a job to focus on.

"The Speedway of Nations brought out some great performances from a few of our guys. Max [Fricke], Jaimon [Lidsey] and Dimitri [Bergé] were hugely impressive, as was Robert Lambert. But we need to exercise an element of caution against King's Lynn. They come to us off the back of a heavy defeat at Wolverhampton and I've no doubt they will be looking for redemption. They are a strong team on their day, and we've experienced their best more than once here in Manchester, so I expect the boys to dig extra deep and prove themselves capable of a big win."

It's a big spell of racing for King's Lynn as they return to the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday to face Poole in Premiership Supporters Cup action.

Belle Vue: Max Fricke, Ricky Wells, Dan Bewley, Steve Worrall, Kenneth Bjerre, Dimitri Berge, Jaimon Lidsey.

Stars: Robert Lambert, Lewis Kerr, Ty Proctor, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.