Jackson out of luck on another tough night for Lynn

Published: 8:54 PM March 23, 2021 Updated: 9:01 PM March 23, 2021

Simeon Jackson was out of luck for King's Lynn Town at Altrincham - Credit: Ian Burt

Simeon Jackson will be wondering what he has done to upset Lady Luck as the Linnets slumped to defeat.

The former Norwich City striker twice hit the woodwork before Lynn conceded two goals in as many minutes just before the hour mark.

The visitors had more than matched the Robins for 45 minutes, but somehow found themselves trailing 1-0.

It was Lynn’s fifth attempt to make their first visit to Moss Lane after postponements for various reasons – they won’t want to go back in a hurry.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse made four changes the side which lost at Torquay on Saturday, giving debuts to new signings Rob Howard and Elkan Baggott.

There were some anxious early moments for Lynn - Alistair Smith’s shot deflected off Chris Smith and just past the post, but the visitors quickly settled into their stride. Sonny Carey’s shot was blocked after nice work with Gash and Howard.

Jackson had the ball in the net after a lovely passing move from the back, but was denied by an offside flag and then hit a fantastic volley from 20 yards which clipped the top of the bar.

But against the run of play Lynn went behind, undone again by poor marking at a set-piece when Josh Hancock nodded home a corner from the left.

It put a spring into Altrincham’s step, but Lynn recovered and Jackson again had the ball in the net, this time Tyler Denton punished for handball just before his cross laid it on a plate for the striker.

Richards was then denied on 35 minutes after he burst from midfield and shot from distance, only for keeper Thompson to tip it over for a corner.

Carey almost levelled with the final kick of the first half, his left-footer going inches past the right post.

Jackson rattled the cross bar with a superb shot from 25 yards as luck deserted him – and Lynn - again.

It disappeared altogether on 57 minutes when Hancock got his second of the night from a free-kick from 20 yards which deflected off the wall and past Richardson.

And two minutes later it was game over, James Hardy slipping the ball through Richardson’s legs from close range.

Sub Jordan Davies nodded Howard’s cross wide when he should have done better, but Lynn’s night was already well over.

Altrincham: Thompson, Richman (Ogle 87), Hannigan, Mullarkey, Senior, Smith, Moult, Colclough, Hancock (Williams 81), Hardy, Piggott (Bell 76). Subs not used: Ceesay, Peers.

King’s Lynn Town: Richardson, Howard, Callan-McFadden, Smith (Gyasi 62), Baggott, Denton, Richards (Payne 82), Clunan, Carey, Gash, Jackson (Davies 76). Subs not used: Fleming, Bastock.









