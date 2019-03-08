Alfie Hewett beaten in wheelchair tennis doubles final at Wimbledon

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid look dejected following the men's wheelchair doubles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday July 13, 2019. See PA story TENNIS Wimbledon. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the AELTC. Still image use only - no moving images to emulate broadcast. No superimposing or removal of sponsor/ad logos. PA Wire

There was disappointment for Norfolk wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett as the 21-year-old lost out in the final of the doubles alongside Gordon Reid.

The British pair lost in straight sets to Joachim Gerard and Stefan Olsson 6-4 6-2.

Hewett, from Cantley, and Reid were looking for their four successive title but they were out-played by Belgium's Gerard and Sweden's Olsson in a repeat of the 2018 final at SW19.

"They fully deserved that win and I hope they celebrate well tonight," said Hewett. "To play on Court Three when we thought we were on Court 14 last night is amazing."

Reid, 27, added: "Congratulations from us to Stefan and Jo, they played a great match.

"A big thanks to Wimbledon and the LTA, they have helped grow the game. But most of all a massive thanks to everyone for filling the seats today, especially my crew in the corner."