Norfolk tennis player wins US Open wheelchair title

Published: 9:17 AM September 12, 2021

Alfie Hewett will compete again today in the men's wheelchair singles - Credit: Getty Images

Norfolk's Alfie Hewett, along with partner Gordon Reid, have become the first all-British pair to win the Grand Slam after winning the men's double wheelchair at the US Open last night.

The duo dominated throughout the game, beating Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Japan's Shingo Kunieda 6-2 6-1.

They have now won eight consecutive slam titles and 13 in total.

Alfie Hewett will be competing again today for the Men's wheelchair singles final at the US Open, facing Japanese top seed Shingo Kuneida. the match begins at 12pm in the US and 5pm in the UK.

Hewett has had great success this past year. At the Tokyo Paralympics, he narrowly missed out on a gold medal in the doubles final after losing to France's France's Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.

You may also want to watch:

This could be the last Grand Slam for Hewett, as he may not able to compete in this classification, as new rules mean his disability is not deemed severe enough.



