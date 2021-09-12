Norfolk tennis player wins US Open wheelchair title
- Credit: Getty Images
Norfolk's Alfie Hewett, along with partner Gordon Reid, have become the first all-British pair to win the Grand Slam after winning the men's double wheelchair at the US Open last night.
The duo dominated throughout the game, beating Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Japan's Shingo Kunieda 6-2 6-1.
They have now won eight consecutive slam titles and 13 in total.
Alfie Hewett will be competing again today for the Men's wheelchair singles final at the US Open, facing Japanese top seed Shingo Kuneida. the match begins at 12pm in the US and 5pm in the UK.
Hewett has had great success this past year. At the Tokyo Paralympics, he narrowly missed out on a gold medal in the doubles final after losing to France's France's Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.
You may also want to watch:
This could be the last Grand Slam for Hewett, as he may not able to compete in this classification, as new rules mean his disability is not deemed severe enough.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home
- 2 Near-miss for Norfolk couple as large bolt smashes through windscreen
- 3 Protest held at Norfolk village sex club after transphobia allegations
- 4 No action to be taken against bus driver over fatal Norwich crash
- 5 The 38 best places to eat in Norfolk according to local foodies
- 6 Road closed both directions following accident on A1065
- 7 Pride protest will be held outside Norfolk village sex club
- 8 Why police were called to attend a heated Norfolk council meeting
- 9 Deli owners speak out about seven-year hate campaign
- 10 Man who was late to take son to school event jailed for fatal A47 crash