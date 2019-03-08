Search

Forsyth produces back nine of 28 at Hunstanton to lead PGA Championship by seven

PUBLISHED: 20:12 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:12 19 June 2019

Scotland's Alastair Forsyth fired a brilliant 63 at Hunstanton Picture: PA

PA Wire

Alastair Forsyth produced a golfing masterclass at Hunstanton on Wednesday to take a firm grip on the Titliest and Footjoy PGA Professional Championship at the halfway stage.

The 43-year-old former European Tour player moved seven shots clear after taking advantage of benign conditions to add a brilliant nine under par 63 to his opening 65.

After reaching the turn in two under the Scottish ace produced surely one of the best back nines ever seen in Norfolk as he came home in just 28, with no fewer than seven birdies thrown into the mix.

At 16 under par for two rounds Forsyth has yet to drop a single shot, with the rest of field left trailing in his wake despite some more than useful scoring.

Fellow Scot Paul O'Hara and joint first round leader James Freeman (Retford) are his nearest challengers after efforts of 67 and 68 and 65 and 70 respectively.

Eaton's Chase Davies missed the cut by two after dropping three shots in his final two holes to sign for a 74 while Bawburgh's Mark Spooner was well back after a 79.

Meanwhile Norfolk Ladies made it three straight wins at County Week when they beat hosts Bedfordshire 5½-3½ at Aspley Guise.

Sue Heeles' team went into lunch 2-1 ahead, with wins for Tiffany Mills and Imogen Leeder (3&2) and Amelia Williamson and Abigail O'Riordan (6&5), and stretched their lead in the afternoon singles.

Leading the team out, Williamson cruised home 7&6 against Annabel Pitts and victories from Leeder and Tiffany Mills by 1 up and 4&2 respectively followed to give Norfolk the five points they needed for the win. A halved match for Karen Young completed a hard-fought success.

Norfolk take on Essex on Thursday looking to maintain their 100 percent record in the competition.

It is looking likely that the decider will again be on the last day when Norfolk play Hertfordshire who have lost just the one match so far and play Suffolk on Thursday.

In yesterday's other matches Suffolk and Cambs & Hunts halved 4½-4½ and Herts beat Essex 6-3.

