News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Public Notices

Community pub calls for volunteers

person

Noah Vickers

Published: 10:13 AM November 28, 2020   
The Ploughshare pub in Beeston, Norfolk.

The Beeston Ploughshare was rescued from being sold off in 2019. - Credit: Steve Adams

A community-run pub, brought back from the brink of being sold off thanks to local residents, is on the hunt for volunteers. 

Rescued in 2019 after a three year campaign that raised the necessary £250,000 to buy the beloved Beeston Ploughshare, the pub is now looking for bar assistants, glass collectors and cleaners, among other roles.

The pub, located between Dereham and Swaffham, has since expanded to include a community shop, and is equally on the lookout for help running it.

Henry Dennett, Chairman of Beeston Community Enterprises said: “The Beeston Ploughshare is supported by the goodwill and commitment of volunteers for the continued smooth running and longevity of the business.

“A tremendous effort went into bringing the pub back from a derelict building to a fully functioning pub. We now look to continue the growth and success of the project; the sustainable operation of this key asset.

“All volunteers will receive full training, support and become part of a friendly team and thriving community hub.”

Contact Pauline Malcomson at pmalcomson@yahoo.com or phone the pub on 01328 598995 and ask for the manager if you would like to volunteer.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk
Fakenham News
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk in Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions, government confirms

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

What each lockdown tier could mean for Norfolk

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Video

What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?

Noah Vickers

person

Man arrested after woman suffers broken collar bone in row over mask

Chris Bishop

person
Comments powered by Disqus