Zoological Society of East Anglia donates £22,000 to conservation projects

Anna Hunt, philanthropy manager at Tusk (left) with Claudia Roberts, CEO at ZSEA. - Credit: Zoological Society of East Anglia

The Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) has donated more than £22,000 to support conservation and education projects across Africa.

ZSEA, which runs Banham Zoological Gardens in south Norfolk and Africa Alive Zoological Reserve in Suffolk, near Lowestoft, said its new charitable partnership with Tusk is aimed at 'keeping Africa Alive'.

Its donation of £22,324 will go towards projects to help tackle poaching, train new ranger cadets and fund Children's Bush Camps.

Claudia Roberts, CEO at ZSEA, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with such an impactful organisation and are thankful to everyone who purchased a ticket to our Christmas Experience which helped raise this incredible amount for Tusk.

"Through our strong natural synergy with Tusk, we can support and protect endangered animals and communities across the globe."

Dan Bucknell, executive director at Tusk, said: "Well-run zoos can play a big role in igniting people’s love for wildlife, and when that’s coupled with raising awareness of the threats facing that wildlife and generating significant funds to help protect it, that role becomes all the more important."