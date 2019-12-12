Which Norwich City players are putting their foot in it?

Who are the two Norwich City players putting their foot in it at the Nook? Photo: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

Football is known as the beautiful game but could these players paint a beautiful picture?

Norwich City players Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann meet families at The Nook Photo: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Norwich City players Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann meet families at The Nook Photo: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

That was the challenge laid down to Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann as they were invited to put their foot in it - literally - to create a Canary Christmas card.

The Norwich City defenders were helping children to enjoy the first Christmas at EACH's new £10m hospice: presenting gifts and delivering some festive cheer to youngsters and their families.

East Anglia's Children's Hospices only opened The Nook, at Framingham Earl, 10 weeks ago after successfully fundraising for a new base to support children with life-threatening illnesses.

And when Hanley and Zimmermann dropped in on Thursday they were quickly roped into the fun, dipping their feet in green and yellow paint to create their own Canary cards.

Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann's foot paintings at The Nook Photo: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann's foot paintings at The Nook Photo: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The visit was an early birthday present for two of the youngsters, with Freddie Skinner celebrating his second birthday on Friday and Lexi Hardy turning nine on Sunday.

Freddie's mums Emma and Laura said he enjoyed his elf toy and it would be a special memory.

Lexi's mum Karyn said the family had benefited from EACH's bereavement group following the death of their seven-day-old daughter last year.

Mrs Hardy said: "It's once in a lifetime. We come to most of the events. This is an amazing place. They have been fantastic, just outstanding. I that is the main thing - to make sure they [the children] are happy and smiling."

Parent Tim Debbage said events like this were special to his son Milo and his sister, while EACH supported his seven-year-old daughter Matilda.

Norwich City fan Milo, 10, said it was "incredible" to meet his icons.

17-year-old superfan Ben added it was "really nice" to meet the players who he watched at Carrow Road.

City stars Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann put the finishing touches to their foot paintings at The Nook Photo: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 City stars Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann put the finishing touches to their foot paintings at The Nook Photo: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Scottish international Grant Hanley, who visited EACH's former Quidenham hospice last year, said: "When you drive up you notice a difference right away. We are really lucky to have this sort of facility for the kids.

"It's always good to speak to the kids - they are massive fans at heart.

"It puts everything into perspective. You think times are hard, you're going through a tough spell whether training or in a game. But when you come to a place like this it puts it into perspective how difficult life can be."

Carol Plunkett, EACH's fundraising manager for Norfolk, said: "We have only been here 10 weeks and it is amazing how much we have done. We have had sibling days family weekends, we have had a Christmas party for the children.

Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann's footprints at The Nook Photo: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann's footprints at The Nook Photo: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"The players coming in to the hospice to see them makes them feel really special."