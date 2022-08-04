Your Money Matters: Lionesses can also provide financial inspiration

England's Ellen White and Jill Scott lift the trophy as England celebrate winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

Along with a good number of others, I cheered on the Lionesses as they ended 56 years of England not winning a trophy at a major football tournament.

This is not an article that talks about the discrepancy in funding between the men’s and women’s sport, nor the extortionate pay packets of Premier League footballers, although I am sure many have an opinion about those things.

Instead, this is an observation about something else that we could all do with, if we are to be successful in our financial endeavours: Belief. Self Belief.

Every single one of those girls at Wembley on Sunday had that moment in their vision for many years. They believed they could win.

Since being young girls, they have dreamed of greatness. They have all told the stories of how they had posters on their walls of the women who pioneered the game for them.

They wrote letters to themselves congratulating them on winning the trophy, years before ever getting to Wembley Stadium for this final.

They continually visualised the game, the result, the success - and they encountered challenges and challengers, injury and that unequal playing field when it came to being paid.

But they never gave up. They focused. They visualised, and they knew it was going to happen for them.

What has this got to do with money?

Too often we are quick to give up when things get tough. We look at something we want and tell ourselves we can’t justify it, or can’t afford it. We beat ourselves up when things go wrong and feel guilty about making a mistake.

Instead, we could look at the bigger picture, for the longer term, beyond the tough times and know that with effort, focus and a positive mindset, we WILL get what we want.

When we keep that positive winning mindset, the money will come, as will the fun, the opportunities, the experiences - things that will make memories, not just the things that have a price tag attached to them.

Without the vision, we lose direction. We lose motivation and that just makes it all tougher, especially when it comes to finances.

Believe you can do it and you will. Believe you can’t and you’re not even going to get off the starting blocks.

Finally, remember the wider impact. The Lionesses have inspired countless girls this summer to take up the beautiful game. The ripple effect is real.

Likewise, when we have a good money mindset and a positive relationship with our finances, we can share that and create a far reaching impact.

Love football, or loathe it, we can all learn something from a winning team.

YOUR MONEY MATTERS

Each week the EDP brings you tips and advice to help combat the cost of living crisis...

TIP OF THE WEEK

All households will receive £400 to help with rising fuel bills this autumn and winter. The money will be discounted from energy bills between October and March. Those with a domestic electricity meter will see an automatic deduction off their bills and customers with "smart" prepayment devices will see an automatic monthly top-up added to their account. But those with older "non-smart" prepayment devices will receive an energy bill discount voucher in the first week of each month, via text, email or in the post. See gov.uk for full details.

BARGAIN OF THE WEEK

Under-16s can enjoy an afternoon at the zoo for just £5 this summer. Banham Zoological Gardens in south Norfolk is offering its 'Lazy Sloth' afternoon tickets for entry between 2pm and 6pm. Adult tickets for the same timeframe are £10, under-twos are just £1, carers get free entry and concessions (over-65s and students) are £8. See zsea.org/banham or call 01953 887771 for full details.

