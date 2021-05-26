News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Youngsters delighted with railway's office equipment

Noah Vickers

Published: 3:05 PM May 26, 2021   
Phil Hogg with staff and children at Chicken Cottage creche.

L to R: creche deputy manager Rachael Payne, Greater Anglia site delivery manager Phil Hogg, creche outside supervisor Jayne Hough, creche manager Carol Taylor. Children L to R: Barley Sellar, Mason Craske, Edward Buxton, Teddy Riseborough and Percy Hughes - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has donated items left over from the refurbishment of offices at Norwich train station to a Norfolk creche.

Youngsters at Chicken Cottage Childcare in Bawdeswell, near Dereham, received easels, whiteboards and other old office equipment.

Greater Anglia site delivery manager and keen environmentalist Philip Hogg said: “While I was clearing out the old offices [at Norwich station] I found the easels and whiteboards, which were too good to just throw away.

Percy Hughes, age 4, using the easel for drawing

Percy Hughes, age 4, using the easel for drawing - Credit: Greater Anglia

“I knew of the creche as I live locally and I was really pleased when they said they’d love to make good use of them.”

Recycling is part of Chicken Cottage’s ethos and the creche has discovered that items like old computer keyboards or devices with switches help to develop children’s fine motor skills through imaginative play.

Teddy Riseborough, age 4, using the magnetic letters on the whiteboard.

Teddy Riseborough, age 4, using the magnetic letters on the whiteboard. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Creche manager Carol Taylor said: “We were really grateful to receive these items from Greater Anglia and the children are really enjoying using them.

"We have magnetic letters on one whiteboard so that the children can begin to learn basic phonics and spellings and we use the other for drawing, which is great because it wipes clean to be reused the next day.”

People
Dereham News

