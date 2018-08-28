Youngster prepare for flashmob in aid of charity

Pupils from Sewell Park Academy took part in Zumba practice for a flashmob. Picture: Michelle Savage Archant

Youngsters and staff at Sewell Park Academy in Norwich have been busy practising their moves ahead of a flashmob on Valentine’s Day.

The Norwich Rising flashmob festival will take place at the Forum next Thursday at 1pm.

They practised the campaign dance with Zumba’s Sarah Yendell from North Walsham during their lunch break.

Norwich Rising is part of the international campaign One Billion Rising, inspired by UN research that found that one in three women and girls worldwide are raped or violently assaulted in their lifetime.

Kerrie Fisher, head of performing arts at the academy, said: “Dance is a powerful form of self-expression and we know that taking part in the event will boost our pupils’ confidence, and their pride in themselves and their bodies.”

Norwich Rising will be opened by the Sheriff of Norwich Ros Brown and will be an interactive hour of dance, music and poetry.