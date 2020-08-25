Search

Advanced search

Video

Ten-year-old tackles England’s highest mountain for best friend

PUBLISHED: 14:57 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 25 August 2020

Adventurer Ruby May Jennjngs, 10, up in her treehouse at her home in Taverham, after climbing Scafell Pike to raise money for her friend Immy who has leukaemia. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Adventurer Ruby May Jennjngs, 10, up in her treehouse at her home in Taverham, after climbing Scafell Pike to raise money for her friend Immy who has leukaemia. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

She originally set a target of raising £100 to help her friend who developed a rare complication following a stem cell transplant.

Ruby May Jennings, 10, at the top of Scafell Pike in the Lake District. Picture: Becki JenningsRuby May Jennings, 10, at the top of Scafell Pike in the Lake District. Picture: Becki Jennings

But after conquering England’s highest mountain, Scafell Pike, 10-year-old Ruby May Jennings from Taverham, has raised over £600.

The Drayton Junior School pupil completed the 978 metre challenge with her parents in hot conditions.

Ruby May Jennings with rocks she painted to go on top of Scafell Pike in the Lake District, inspired by her friend Immy Roe, who had a stem cell transplant following a diagnosis of leukaemia in 2019. Picture: Becki JenningsRuby May Jennings with rocks she painted to go on top of Scafell Pike in the Lake District, inspired by her friend Immy Roe, who had a stem cell transplant following a diagnosis of leukaemia in 2019. Picture: Becki Jennings

She was due to climb the Lake District peak in March but that was cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

All the money she has raised will help long-term school friend Imogen Roe, 10, from Thorpe Marriott, known as Immy, who was diagnosed with leukaemia last summer.

Ruby May Jennings, 10, (right) with her friend Immy Roe, 10, who had a stem cell transplant after being diagnosed with leukaemia in 2019. Picture: Becki JenningsRuby May Jennings, 10, (right) with her friend Immy Roe, 10, who had a stem cell transplant after being diagnosed with leukaemia in 2019. Picture: Becki Jennings

The youngster relapsed after being successfully treated for leukaemia in 2016 with chemotherapy.

Following a stem cell transplant, from a US donor, in November 2019 at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, the youngster developed a rare complication affecting her kidney function which is treated by medication.

Nine-year-old Imogen Roe, known as Immy, pictured before her stem cell transplant in November 2019. Picture: Supplied by family.Nine-year-old Imogen Roe, known as Immy, pictured before her stem cell transplant in November 2019. Picture: Supplied by family.

Immy’s mother, Anna Dagless, said: “To have a friend climb a mountain for you is amazing. It was really hard going for them. We cannot believe how much Ruby has raised.”

The youngster, who is in remission from leukaemia and has a twin sister and older brother, returned home just as lockdown was announced and the family have had to shield.

Ruby May Jennings after climbing Snowdon in Wales in 2018, aged seven, for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Becki JenningsRuby May Jennings after climbing Snowdon in Wales in 2018, aged seven, for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Becki Jennings

MORE: Imogen, 9, faces Christmas in isolation as she fights leukaemia

Ruby, who first made friends with Immy in reception class at Drayton junior, said: “The climb was tiring but quite fun. I liked it when I did the rock climbing.

“I felt relieved when we got to the top. I feel proud and amazed because everyone said that was the hardest of the UK’s three main mountains.”

The 10-year-old budding explorer, who climbed Snowdon in Wales aged seven for Cancer Research UK, put painted rocks with the words #GoClimbForImmy on the summit of Scafell Pike and completed the climb and descent in seven hours and 48 minutes.

Her mother Becki Jennings said: “Ruby was up there like a mountain goat. There is no fear. I’m proud of her. She is so determined. On the climb she was so focused. She kept in her head the reason why she was doing it.”

Ruby wants to tackle the UK’s third major mountain - Ben Nevis in Scotland - next for charity.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/goclimbforimmy































































































































































If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Woman falsely accused her cleaner of £14,000 jewellery theft

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Happy campers! How Norfolk is having a post-lockdown camping boom

Camping has been booming in Norfolk. Among those enjoying a holiday under canvas at Breck Farm in north Norfolk were Vicky Brown and James Walker, and their children Emma, six and three-year-old twins Charlie and Hannah. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Norfolk public health director warns of further coronavirus cases after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk community centre to be bought for £1

Hunstanton Community Centre, which has been bought for £1 by the town council Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

‘Large group’ seen throwing stones at cars before crash

Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

Father and son rescued as they clung to groyne

Pete Revell, Bacton Coastguard rescue officer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norfolk public health director warns of further coronavirus cases after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman falsely accused her cleaner of £14,000 jewellery theft

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood