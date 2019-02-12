Search

Watch live debate with Norwich’s young people on their wish list for city’s future

12 February, 2019 - 12:26
An aerial photo of Norwich. Photo: Mike Page

Young people living in Norwich will have the chance to set out their priorities for the city’s future.

As part of our special week-long focus looking at the future of the fine city, we’ll be joined by a group of young people in our offices today.

They will be part of a live debate, taking place from 3.30pm, in which they will set out what they like about living in Norwich, what they would like to improve and how they would like to see the city change over the coming years.

To watch the debate, put on with help from the Mancroft Advice Project, and to send in any questions, visit the Norwich Evening News Facebook page here.

Our Future of Norwich takeover week is brought to you in association with Norwich City Council and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).

• The Norwich Society and Evening News are holding a public debate about the future of the city at the Forum on Tuesday, February 19 at 6pm. Admission is free, but booking here is recommended.

