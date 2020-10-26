Search

Man in teens dies in unexplained ‘industrial incident’

PUBLISHED: 18:36 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:46 26 October 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the scene at Shipdham. Picture: Ian Burt

A man in his late teens died in a reported industrial incident in a Norfolk village, police have confirmed.

The man died on Saturday afternoon from an unexplained cause, in an incident which saw police, the fire service, and both land and air ambulances called to the scene.

The man, who was in his late teens, died on the scene at Thorpe Row, Shipdham, near Dereham.

Police said they arrived at the scene after 5pm, following reports of an industrial incident and that the man’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.

In a statement, Norfolk Constabulary said: “Officers from Norfolk Police are currently working with colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances leading up to the man’s death and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.”

The air ambulance arrived on the scene at about 4.50pm, followed by the fire service and police, who arrived approximately half an hour later.

