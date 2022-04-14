News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Young farmers' horse show raises £3,500 for spinal injury charity

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 10:02 AM April 14, 2022
Wymondham Young Farmers’ Club's charity horse and dog show has raised £3,500 for the Spinal Injuries Association

Wymondham Young Farmers’ Club's charity horse and dog show has raised £3,500 for the Spinal Injuries Association - Credit: Ezara-Mai Downes

Wymondham Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) has raised £3,500 for the Spinal Injuries Association by holding a charity horse and dog show.

The event was held on April 10 at World Horse Welfare’s headquarters at Hall Farm in Snetterton.

Proceeds from the horse show, fun classes and dog show will go to the charity, which supports people with spinal cord injuries.

Ezara-Mai Downes, press and publicity officer for Wymondham YFC, said: “We had many entries in the horse classes with breeds from little Shetlands to Shires, as well as all breeds and sizes in our fun dog show.

"We are pleased to say we have raised £3,500 from the event which will go straight to our running total for the Spinal Injuries Association, which we hope will reach £10,000 by the end of the year.

"We will be running more fundraising efforts later in the year to be able to hit this target for a charity which is close to our hearts."

