Young farmers' show jumping event raises cash for cancer charity

A charity show jumping competition has helped young farmers raise vital funds for cancer support.

North Walsham Young Farmers' Club (YFC) held the event at Wakefield Farm stud and livery near Foulsham on June 12 to raise money for the Big C cancer charity.

Organisers took 52 entries across ten different competition classes, offering opportunities for prizes for a wide range of ages and abilities.

Danny Bunting, the club's press officer, said: "We chose the Big C as our charity for this year as we wanted to support a club member who has sadly suffered the loss of a close family member to cancer - and unfortunately we've all been touched in some way by the disease.

"With this on our minds we really wanted to organise a show jumping event to raise money to donate for this vitally important cause."

Mr Bunting said the club is still counting up the fundraising total from competition entries and refreshments, and further donations can still be made at fundraise.big-c.co.uk.