News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Young farmers' show jumping event raises cash for cancer charity

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 4:53 PM June 16, 2022
North Walsham Young Farmers' Club held a show jumping event to raise money for the Big C cancer charity 

North Walsham Young Farmers' Club held a show jumping event to raise money for the Big C cancer charity - Credit: Corrina Tovee-Galey

A charity show jumping competition has helped young farmers raise vital funds for cancer support.

North Walsham Young Farmers' Club (YFC) held the event at Wakefield Farm stud and livery near Foulsham on June 12 to raise money for the Big C cancer charity.

Organisers took 52 entries across ten different competition classes, offering opportunities for prizes for a wide range of ages and abilities.

Danny Bunting, the club's press officer, said: "We chose the Big C as our charity for this year as we wanted to support a club member who has sadly suffered the loss of a close family member to cancer - and unfortunately we've all been touched in some way by the disease.

"With this on our minds we really wanted to organise a show jumping event to raise money to donate for this vitally important cause."

Mr Bunting said the club is still counting up the fundraising total from competition entries and refreshments, and further donations can still be made at fundraise.big-c.co.uk.

Farming
Norfolk

Don't Miss

xxx_03_roarrdinosauradventure_lenwade_jun22

Days Out Guide

Norfolk family adventure park cuts ticket prices for June

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Community Speed Watch volunteer

Revealed: Villages where community volunteers clocked most speeders

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
One of the UK's most wanted men, Benjamin Macann, 32, has been arrested in Bulgaria

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk's most wanted man arrested in Bulgaria

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Travellers' caravans at the Norwich Airport Park and Ride.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Park and ride reopens after closure due to Traveller encampment

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon