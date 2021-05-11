Youngster’s delight after hero Todd Cantwell let him lift trophy

Published: 6:46 AM May 11, 2021

Joey and dad Nick Scuffins who are both Norwich City away season ticket holders. - Credit: Submitted

A Norwich supporting youngster has got one over on his primary school classmates by sharing in with his team winning the title with his favourite player.

Todd Cantwell gave pint-sized Canaries fan Joey Scuffins the chance to hold on to the Championship trophy as the players prepared to travel home from Barnsley on Saturday.

Footage of the exchange was shared on social media.

A special moment for this young supporter! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AlbaJg4fo8 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 9, 2021

The excited youngster said: “We waited for the players to come out; they were carrying suitcases and pizza and beer. It was really exciting!”

He may only be six years old but Joey has already seen his footballing heroes win the Championship title twice.

Todd Cantwell allowing a young City fan to get a touch of the Championship trophy. - Credit: NCFC

Living in the Derbyshire town of Heanor, his excited tales of touching the trophy and meeting the Dereham Deco were in stark contrast to his classmates who mainly support Derby who narrowly avoided relegation.

Dad Nick, 41, said: “He was so excited about it all. I was telling him on Saturday don’t get used to winning the league. He has only supported Norwich three seasons and seen us win the league twice!

“I’ve been going 40 years and only seen four Championship titles and a League One.”

Joey Scuffins with Norwich City manager Daniel Farke. - Credit: Submitted

Dad and son, both away season ticket holders, were among the handful of fans who travelled to Barnsley and watched the game online outside the ground before getting to see the players leave with the trophy.

Father and son following the Canaries runs in the family after Nick was first taken to games in the 1980s by grandad Paul from Great Yarmouth.

Joey Scuffins with Norwich City joint majority shareholders Delia Smith. - Credit: Submitted

“He came up to Derby to train as a teacher way back in the 1980s but he brought me up as a Norwich fan,” said Nick.

“He took me to all the matches starting when I was seven. My first game was against Notts County in 1986.

Joey and dad Nick Scuffins supporting Norwich City. - Credit: Submitted

“He has now moved back to Great Yarmouth but I’ve stayed up here in Derbyshire and continued going to games on my own. Then since Joey was born I’ve started taking him.

“He has been going regularly since he was four, but he did go to his first game when he was just three. He loves it. He is obsessed with football.”