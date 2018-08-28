Bricklayer wins apprentice of the year award
PUBLISHED: 10:37 17 December 2018
Archant
A young bricklayer from Lowestoft has been named the UK’s top apprentice by a national housebuilder.
Faisal Yousef received the Persimmon Homes trade apprentice of the year award at the company’s national headquarters in York.
The 23-year-old, based at Persimmon’s Beauchamp Grange development in Caister, said: “I was really happy and proud to win the award.
“I have learnt so much since joining Persimmon and the opportunities they provide are helping to build solid foundations for my career.”
Managing director for Persimmon Homes Anglia, Andrew Fuller, said: “Faisal has produced excellent quality work and demonstrates a first-class attitude to his training.
“He was also recently selected to represent East Coast College in the regional heats of the Skill Build competition, showing his commitment to his studies as well as work on site. We are thrilled that his hard work has been recognised with this prestigious national award.”
Also shortlisted by Persimmon Anglia were sales trainee Jazmine Abbott from Hopton on Sea, trainee technical co-ordinator Josh Hayne from Stalham and trainee quantity surveyor William Newman from Worlingham.
Comments have been disabled on this article.