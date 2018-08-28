Search

Young bell ringers awarded at special service

PUBLISHED: 11:22 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 21 November 2018

Max Meeson, 7, and Maggie Harbour, 11, received their bell ringing certificates at St Nicholas Church, Dereham. Picture: Supplied by Marjorie Dingle

Two young bell ringers have been presented with certificates to mark a special songs of praise service at St Nicholas Church, Dereham.

Max Meeson, 7, and Maggie Harbour, 11, rang the bells at the songs of praise service on November 3 and received the certificates to honour their work.

Tower captain Chris Stebbings said: “We really like to encourage young ringers, they are our future. It is so good for them to have a hobby which extends them mentally as well as physically.

“During the course of their ringing career they will meet many kind, helpful and like-minded people.”

Are you taking part in an event at a local church in the Dereham, Fakenham, Wells or Reepham area? Get in touch with our reporter Dan Bennett by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk or by phoning 01362 854702.

