Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to "rescue" via To Good To Go. Photo: YO! Norwich YO! Norwich

A Norwich restaurant is using an app launched to help reduce food waste and give people the chance to eat for less.

YO! Norwich on Chapelfield Plain has signed up with the Too Good To Go app and in November alone sold 143 meals that would have been thrown away otherwise.

The initiative works via a free smartphone app that allows people to find unsold food near them that restaurants and eateries would have otherwise had to throw away.

To ‘rescue a meal’ customers have to download the Too Good To Go app, create an account, select a restaurant, pay through the app, and then collect their food within the time frame given.

Victoria Mathers, product manager at YO! Sushi, which is the only restaurant in Norwich working with the company at present, said: “Too Good To Go is a fantastic initiative encouraging people to buy perfectly good food which would have otherwise ended up in the bin.

“People react really positively, Norwich rescued 143 meals in November and every month the numbers grow.

According to Too Good To Go’s website one third of all food produced worldwide is wasted and 1 billion people go to bed hungry.

Ms Mathers said: “Food businesses can end up binning perfectly good food; we should be embracing anything which helps us reduce this.”

Restaurants wanting to sign up to the app can email info@togoodtogo.co.uk.