New scheme offering young people free sports sessions every week

YMCA Norfolk is offering free sports sessions every week for young people. Photo: Nick Butcher EDP pics © 2007

A new scheme which encourages young people to engage in physical activity has started offering free sports sessions.

The campaign Get Off Your A*** (GOYA), offers badminton, basketball, hockey, volleyball and many more different activities for free each week at various sports facilities across Norfolk.

GOYA sessions, provided by YMCA Norfolk in association with Active Norfolk, are taking place every Tuesday between 5pm and 6.30pm at the Norman Centre, Bignold Road, Norwich, and is open to young people aged 14-20.

There are also free sports sessions at the Breckland Leisure Centre in Thetford every Saturday for one hour from 2pm for young people aged between 14-19. Swimming sessions at the Croxton Road centre takes place at 3pm and costs £1.

For more information, contact YMCA on 01603 340865 or email youthclubs@ymcanorfolk.org.