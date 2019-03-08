Norfolk chef who made tobacco ice cream shares MasterChef experience

Yaz Godfrey from Norfolk made it to the quarter-finals of Masterchef: The Professionals. Photo: BBC/ShineTV BBC/ShineTV

A Norfolk-born chef who appears on the latest series of BBC's MasterChef: The Professionals has spoken about her time on the show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yaz Godfrey, who grew up in Swanton Morley, sailed through the first heat of the cooking competition and impressed judges with her passion and skill.

The 25-year-old head chef now lives and works in London but had her start in the industry in Norfolk.

Miss Godfrey said: "I've been into food since I was really young and cooking at home.

"Then when I was in year 10 at school I did work experience with Richard Hughes at Lavender House and I absolutely loved it and got the bug for the professional industry."

After the initial phase of the competition contestants were faced with the gruelling challenge of the quarter-finals, which included cooking eight plates of food under tight time constraints.

It was here that Miss Godfrey's MasterChef journey came to an end, but the young chef spoke passionately about her performance and the inspiration behind her dishes.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I gave it my best shot and I didn't play it safe.

"I wanted to make sure I was true to myself and I couldn't bring myself to cook something that didn't inspire me.

"Being from Norfolk is a massive influence on my cooking, a dish I did for my dad was based on the Norfolk coast where we used to go foraging for samphire and one of my dishes in the quarter-final was to honour my grandfather who I've never met but people say I'm a lot like.

"His favourite dessert was apple pie and I used the tobacco he used to smoke in the ice cream. While the judges weren't keen on the dish it was a really poignant moment for my career."

After her MasterChef experience Miss Godfrey is even more passionate about making her mark in the industry.

"I've taken a new opening where I'll be writing menus and I feel ready," she added.

"I've got a lot to say with my food."

MasterChef continues on BBC Two on Tuesday at 8pm.