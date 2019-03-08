Search

Advanced search

Norfolk chef who made tobacco ice cream shares MasterChef experience

PUBLISHED: 13:34 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 08 November 2019

Yaz Godfrey from Norfolk made it to the quarter-finals of Masterchef: The Professionals. Photo: BBC/ShineTV

Yaz Godfrey from Norfolk made it to the quarter-finals of Masterchef: The Professionals. Photo: BBC/ShineTV

BBC/ShineTV

A Norfolk-born chef who appears on the latest series of BBC's MasterChef: The Professionals has spoken about her time on the show.

Yaz Godfrey, who grew up in Swanton Morley, sailed through the first heat of the cooking competition and impressed judges with her passion and skill.

The 25-year-old head chef now lives and works in London but had her start in the industry in Norfolk.

Miss Godfrey said: "I've been into food since I was really young and cooking at home.

"Then when I was in year 10 at school I did work experience with Richard Hughes at Lavender House and I absolutely loved it and got the bug for the professional industry."

After the initial phase of the competition contestants were faced with the gruelling challenge of the quarter-finals, which included cooking eight plates of food under tight time constraints.

It was here that Miss Godfrey's MasterChef journey came to an end, but the young chef spoke passionately about her performance and the inspiration behind her dishes.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I gave it my best shot and I didn't play it safe.

"I wanted to make sure I was true to myself and I couldn't bring myself to cook something that didn't inspire me.

"Being from Norfolk is a massive influence on my cooking, a dish I did for my dad was based on the Norfolk coast where we used to go foraging for samphire and one of my dishes in the quarter-final was to honour my grandfather who I've never met but people say I'm a lot like.

"His favourite dessert was apple pie and I used the tobacco he used to smoke in the ice cream. While the judges weren't keen on the dish it was a really poignant moment for my career."

After her MasterChef experience Miss Godfrey is even more passionate about making her mark in the industry.

"I've taken a new opening where I'll be writing menus and I feel ready," she added.

"I've got a lot to say with my food."

MasterChef continues on BBC Two on Tuesday at 8pm.

Most Read

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

The main entrance to Hopton Holiday Village was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

‘It was a struggle to pay staff’ - businesses slam roadworks misery

Olsiana Cela, 32, owner of the Bay Hair salon on Earlham Road. She said business has been negatively impacted after roadworks were started on the junction next to her business. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nick Conrad sacked because of ‘Boris’ problem with women’

Former Broadland MP Keith Simpson believes Nick Conrad was forced to stand down as a parliamentary candidate

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

The main entrance to Hopton Holiday Village was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cup final Quique? You’re having a laugh

Max Aarons cannot wait to face Watford at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Liberal Democrats on verge of adopting South Norfolk candidate

South Norfolk Liberal Democrat Chris Brown. Pic: Liberal Democrats.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists