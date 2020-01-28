Inquest into death of woman who died in flat fire to begin today

Yasmin Siddiqi, 41, died in a flat fire in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Zahid Verrier Archant

An inquest begins this morning (January 29) into the death of a woman who died in a fire at her home.

Yasmin Siddiqi, 41, died in a fire at her flat in Rodney Road in Great Yarmouth in October 2018.

Miss Siddiqi was described at the time as "a wonderful, gentle woman" by her family and a "special soul".

A full inquest will begin at 10am on Wednesday (January 29) and is expected to last six days.

Miss Siddiqi was raised in Birmingham and was the youngest of four siblings.

