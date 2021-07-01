Prom night nostalgia: Photos from Norfolk's previous High School proms

Published: 9:13 PM July 1, 2021

2008: Great Yarmouth High School students outside their prom. - Credit: Archant

Prom season has arrived - though of course the ongoing restrictions mean it could be very different in 2021.

But we have unearthed some golden gems from the archive showing some of the county's first-ever high school proms.

Can you spot anyone you know?

King Edward VII School, King's Lynn

2001: KES students strike a pose as they arrive at the prom night in a stretch limo. - Credit: Archant

2001: KES students arriving at their prom night in style. - Credit: Archant

2001: Pupils from KES get together foe their prom night, after their last day of school. - Credit: Archant

2001: Students at KES arriving in style on the Norton Flyer for their prom night, after their last day of school. - Credit: Archant

2001: Students at KES arriving in style for their prom night, after their last day of school. - Credit: Archant

2001: Students at KES arriving in style for their prom night, after their last day of school. - Credit: Archant

2001: Students at KES arriving for their prom night, after their last day of school. - Credit: Archant

2001: Liam Dickerson dressed to kill at his prom night at KES. - Credit: Archant

2001: Shaken but not stirred after arriving at their prom night in a helicopter are Andy Saunders, Joe Rudd, Aaron Nicol and Ryan Baker. - Credit: Archant

2001: Shaken but not stirred after arriving at their prom night in a helicopter are Andy Saunders, Joe Rudd, Aaron Nicol and Ryan Baker. - Credit: Archant

2001: Janine Ballman, Greg Hayward, Nick Blake, Mary Chesterman, Lucy French, Graeme Spooner, Katie Darwin and David Bowman meet up on their prom night at KES. - Credit: Archant

2001: King Edward VII pupils at their prom. Can you see anyone you recognise? - Credit: Archant

Park High School, King's Lynn

2004: Ready for their High School Prom at Leziate Sailing Club, standing next to their limo Katie Rudd, Jenny Clark, Chloe Farr, Emily Gordon, Kim Suckling, Amy McCarthy and Samira Sharpin. - Credit: Archant

2004: Pupils from Park High School in King's Lynn arrive by stretch limo at Leziate Sailing Club to attend the school's first prom. - Credit: Archant

2004: Emma Rudd & Tina Hockley, who organised Park High School's first Prom, arrive for the event at Leziate Sailing Club. - Credit: Archant

2004: Here come the boys... pupils from Park High School arrive for the school 's first Prom at Leziate Sailing Club. - Credit: Archant

2004: Boys from Park High School in King's Lynn including Adam Mason resplendent in a kilt, arrive at Leziate Sailing Club to attend the school's first prom. - Credit: Archant

Attleborough High School, Attleborough

2005: Leanna Bradley and Maxine McKernan at the Attleborough High School Prom. - Credit: Archant

2005: Attleborough High School staff and head Stuart Bailey ready for the Year 11's Prom. - Credit: Archant

2005: Laura Wild flanked by two escorts, Luke Denney, left, and Kane Wetteland at the Attleborough High School Prom. - Credit: Archant

2005: Arriving at the Attleborough High School Prom are Laura Wild, Luke Denney, Victoria Edwards and Katie Harris. - Credit: Archant

2005: Glitz and glamour as Year 11 girls arrive at the Attleborough High School Prom. From left, Sylvie Bridges, Lauren Becker, Lucy Olcot, Natasha Doyle, Sarah Way and Eleanor Howes. - Credit: Archant

2005: All dressed up, Year 11 boys at their High School Prom at Attleborough. - Credit: Archant

2005: Year 11 pupils arrive at the Attleborough High School Prom by limo. Kitt Blake, Jessica Harvey, Toby Taylor, Ashleigh Proudfoot, Leanna Bradley, Toni Lyons, Sid Stodell, Nicola Appleby and Matthew Easthope. - Credit: Archant

2005: Toby Taylor wears Scottish dress at the Attleborough High School Prom, with date Ashleigh Proudfoot. - Credit: Archant

2005: Sinead Birmingham and Simon Giles at the Attleborough High School Prom. - Credit: Archant

2005: Eddie Carter, left, and Ryan Macey at the Attleborough High School Prom. - Credit: Archant

2005: Eleanor Howes gets a lift from fire fighter James Harper, with a helping hand from Gavin Keach as they arrived at the Attleborough High School Prom by fire engine. - Credit: Archant

2005: Nicola Appleby and Leanna Bradley arrive by limo at the Attleborough High School Prom. - Credit: Archant

2005: Kim Miller and Matt Lake arrive by moped at the Attleborough High School Prom. - Credit: Archant

2005: Glitz and glamour for year 11 girls as they arrive at their Attleborough High School Prom. - Credit: Archant

Litcham High School, Litcham

2006: Students from Litcham High arrive in different modes of transport for their end of year prom. Hayley Smith, Darren Fenn and Sheryl Parke. - Credit: Archant

2006: Students from Litcham High arrive in different modes of transport for their end of year prom. Becky List and Peter Scott. - Credit: Archant

2006: Students from Litcham High arrive in different modes of transport for their end of year prom. - Credit: Archant

2006: Students from Litcham High arrive in different modes of transport for their end of year prom. - Credit: Archant

2006: Students from Litcham High arrive in different modes of transport for their end of year prom. - Credit: Archant

Sprowston High School, Sprowston

2007: Sprowston High school pupils Alix Pudwell, Eleanor Slater, Grace Porter and Jenni Armes arrive at the school prom by helicopter after winning the school incentive competition. - Credit: Archant

Fakenham High School, Fakenham

2007: The Fire Truck Limo in Sharrington to take pupils to the Fakenham High School Prom. Head girl Tiffany Young, with her friends going to the prom - Credit: Archant

Great Yarmouth High School, Great Yarmouth

2008: Great Yarmouth High School students posing before their prom. - Credit: Archant

2008: Great Yarmouth High School students preparing to enter their prom. - Credit: Archant

2008: Great Yarmouth High School students before entering their prom. - Credit: Archant

2008: Great Yarmouth High School students outside their prom. - Credit: Archant



