Yarmouth's Sophie McKinna Olympic medal chase starts tomorrow

Published: 7:43 PM July 29, 2021

Sophie McKinna recently took victory at the British Athletics Championships with a throw of 18.28m. - Credit: PA

Great Yarmouth's Sophie McKinna is set to spring into action at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo tomorrow (July 30).

The 26-year-old from Bradwell is set to compete in Group B of the women's shot put tomorrow at 11.25am UK time.

Sophie McKinna competes at Tokyo tomorrow. - Credit: PA

She will mark her debut at an Olympic Games tomorrow and it will be the fulfilment of a dream that started the moment she picked up the 4kg ball 15 years ago with Great Yarmouth & District Athletic Club.

She will be up against the likes of New Zealand's Dame Valerie Adams, who is a two time Olympic champion and Anita Marton from Hungary who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio.

Last summer, she injured the ligaments in her ankle, which meant that even if the Olympics had gone ahead she would not have been at her best.

But in the past she said she is feeling the best for a long while.

Whatever the result, Great Yarmouth will be cheering Sophie McKinna on for gold.