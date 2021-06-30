'Electric' - lucky Norfolk fans tell of their Wembley delirium
- Credit: Submitted
Football fans from Norfolk lucky enough to be at Wembley stadium for England's win over Germany have described the atmosphere.
Tony Watson, from Belton, went with his son Ross, 37, and said it was "electric".
Even though capacity was halved, limited to 45,000 spectators due to Covid restrictions, it "sounded like there were 90,000", the 63-year-old said.
He put it down to a combination of the occasion itself and people having lived under various states of lockdown for over a year.
"It was like New Year's Day and VE Day rolled into one," he said.
You may also want to watch:
The Watsons were sitting in the upper tier, only three rows from the back of the stadium, and when Raheem Sterling scored the first goal, the place "went absolutely ballistic".
"After the final whistle, we were sitting there, trying to take it all in, what had happened, the atmosphere. We sat there as long as we could, until we were very politely chucked out by a steward."
Most Read
- 1 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
- 2 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
- 3 Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live
- 4 Rare black fox spotted on coast in 'magical moment'
- 5 Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building
- 6 Stunning hotel view shows summer work at Carrow Road
- 7 Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'
- 8 Fire warning after spate of tumble dryer fires
- 9 'Heavy traffic' on A47 after crash at roundabout
- 10 'Stupid' homesick university student in near-100mph police chase
Mr Watson was eight years old in 1966 when England won the World Cup.
"We celebrated then with a packet of crisps and a bottle of Fanta," he said.
Geoff Maddison, the nominated driver for a group of fans from Yarmouth, said he was "still buzzing after last night".
"We drove up early yesterday morning from Yarmouth and met with some Norwich guys there."
The group had a few drinks before the game and getting into the stadium was a "pretty simple process of showing you've got two vaccinations or a negative test".
Their seats were in the lower tier.
"The atmosphere in the stadium was really good. Bearing in mind it was a game against the Germans it was always going to be a pretty good atmosphere anyway.
"When Sterling scored the first goal, that was absolutely amazing, there were people falling over rows of seats.
"I said 'I hope this isn't going to be another France game', like the night before, where the Germans would come back.
"But once we got the second one, the celebrations were even better than the first one. At that stage of the game, you could see that was it and we were going to win.
"After the final whistle, the atmosphere was unbelievable. The singing, no-one left the ground, that was really good."